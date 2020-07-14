How to watch Love Island: Australia season two

We watched Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp be topped as the primary ever winners of Love Island: Australia, as season one got here to an finish on ITV2 this night.

However that doesn’t imply the Love Island journey is over, with tons extra romance Down Underneath.

As many could already know, season one in all Love Island: Australia was filmed in 2018, and the repeat aired this summer season to make up for the lack of the UK model which was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Which means season two of the Aussie model is at present floating about because it was filmed a 12 months later in 2019 – and which means we will get pleasure from it for the primary time.

So how are you going to watch it? And is it as juicy as season one?

Right here’s every part you want to know concerning the second sequence.

How to watch Love Island: Australia season 2

The present has already aired in Australia, however followers can nonetheless watch the sequence on Hulu, the streaming service.

Who’re the solid on Love Island: Australia season 2?

Many bombshells enter the villa over the course of season 2, however the sequence begins off with the next contestants:

Vanessa, 24, Businesswoman from Sydney

Cartier, 19, Lifeguard from Sydney

Jessie, 23, Waitress from Hobart

Matthew, 24, Wrestler and mannequin from Melbourne

Gerard, 23, Private Coach from Perth

Maurice, 27, Enterprise proprietor from Sydney

Sam, 28, Worldwide DJ from Melbourne

Cassie, 26, Govt Assistant from Sydney

Cynthia, 23, Mannequin from Brisbane

Adam, 27, Plasterer from Gold Coast

Eoghan, 23, Actual property agent from Gold Coast

The place was Love Island: Australia season 2 filmed?

In contrast to the primary sequence which was filmed in Mallorca, the 2019 present was filmed in Fiji. The producers modified the situation because it’s nearer to Australia which allowed for extra twist and for brand spanking new islanders to arrive on the island faster.

Does Love Island: Australia season 2 have a Casa Amor?

Love Island is thought for its twists and turns within the type of bombshells, votes and on some events, shock returns of dumped islanders.

One of many largest twists is the UK model’s Casa Amor which sees the girls and boys cut up for a number of days and made to stay with six new girls and boys.

Sequence one in all Love Island: Australia didn’t have many twists due to the situation, which made it tough for contestants to be flown in from Australia which is 18 hours away.

Nevertheless, with a brand new location, sequence two made this doable and launched “Bomb Squad” – the same format to Casa Amor which concerned 5 new women becoming a member of the villa directly.

