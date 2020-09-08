How to watch Love Island USA season 2 – solid, location and more

Fortunately we haven’t had to wait too lengthy earlier than our newest repair of Love Island and the USA is making a sequence in the course of the pandemic.

The Love Island USA contestants are presently quarantined on high of a Las Vegas roof as they seek for love.

With surprises and even a Casa Amor twist promised within the sequence, we will’t wait to see how this one unfolds.

Right here’s all the things you want to find out about Love Island USA season two.

How to watch Love Island USA season two

You possibly can sustain to date with Love Island USA season two on ITV2, each night time at 9pm.

However watch out, as a fast foray on the web will give you epic spoilers because the sequence is presently being filmed in America.

In the mean time, we’re two weeks behind the US so if you would like to keep away from spoilers, watch out the place you look!

Who’re the Love Island USA season two contestants?

This yr, 11 attractive singletons have entered the Love Island USA villa.

To this point, the checklist is as follows (this may change as we get dumpings and bombshells):

Cely Vazquez – joined Day 1

Carrington Rodriquez – joined Day 1

Connor Trott – joined Day 1

Johnny Middlebrooks – joined Day 1

Justine Ndiba – joined Day 1

Mackenzie Dipman – joined Day 1

Moira Tumas – joined Day 1

Tre Forte – joined Day 1

James McCool – joined Day 1

Jeremiah White – joined Day 1

Kaitlynn Anderson – joined Day 1

Kierstan Saulter – joined Day 2

Rachel Lundell – joined Day 2

Who’s the host of Love Island USA season two?

Arielle Vandenberg presents Love Island USA. The 33-year-old is an American actress and mannequin however she’s greatest recognized for her Love Island gig. She began her profession in 2006 with a task in CSI and CSI: Miami, earlier than shifting on to comedy-drama Greek.

Followers of Arctic Monkeys may recall her face from someplace, too – she was within the music video for R U Mine? when she was courting frontman Alex Turner.

The place is Love Island USA season two filmed?

Love Island USA season two is filmed in Las Vegas, on the high of Caesars Leisure’s boutique resort, The Cromwell.

The 25,000 sq.ft. rooftop villa is normally dwelling to Drai’s Seashore Membership and nightclub which is usually dwelling to the likes of Migos, Ty Greenback $ign and Snoop Dogg.

Manufacturing designer Richard Jensen turned the Love Island USA filming location right into a plus villa full with pool, secret jacuzzi, two dressing rooms, a health club, an enormous bed room, a kitchen and after all, a firepit.

What do the Love Island USA season two winners get?

The Love Island USA prize is actually a profitable one – $100,000 goes to the successful couple, however as with the UK model, there’s a catch.

As regular, the successful couple should determine to cut up or steal the jackpot. within the remaining present. Certainly they received’t… will they?

Love Island USA airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm. If you happen to’re in search of more to watch, try our TV Information.