How to watch Man City v Arsenal – kick off time, TV channel, live stream

Manchester City might not have loads to play for within the coming weeks if Liverpool wrap up the Premier League title shortly, however that received’t cease Pep Guardiola from demanding perfection towards Arsenal this week.

City are 22 factors behind the rampant Reds within the title race which may very well be wrapped up inside two video games of the restart.

Nevertheless, City are nonetheless within the hunt for Champions League glory and can use the Premier League as a testing floor to hone their expertise and health forward of the European return.

Arsenal have every part to play for beneath Mikel Arteta. The Gunners boss received off to a gradual begin however has steadily improved their fortunes and strengthened hopes of a late cost for a Europa League spot.

Arteta will anticipate a gutsy ultimate push to flip a transitional season right into a profitable one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you want to find out about how to watch the Man City v Arsenal sport on TV and on-line.

When is Man City v Arsenal on TV?

One of many first Premier League video games to be performed beneath Mission Restart, Man City v Arsenal will happen on Wednesday 17th June 2020 – it marks the start of a brand new period following the choice to postpone all Premier Leagues match in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you possibly can tune in to watch each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the most recent occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Arsenal will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will comply with Aston Villa v Sheffield United, which is able to kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Arsenal on?

You possibly can watch Man City v Arsenal live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Predominant Occasion from 8pm.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

Discover out extra about one of the best Sky packages

How to live stream Man City v Arsenal on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be accessible through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Man City v Arsenal group information

Man City: Guardiola has the luxurious of a totally match squad to select from.

Leroy Sane may very well be set to make his first look of the season after coming back from a severe knee ligament harm.

Arsenal: Full-back trio Hector Bellerin, Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney are all match and prepared for the restart following a season blighted by accidents.

Calum Chambers and Lucas Torreira are the one two gamers unavailable for the comeback sport.

Our prediction: Man City v Arsenal

City has the superior high quality, although may lack a bit motivation with much less to play for.

Arsenal boast inferior high quality, but when they method the sport in a full-blooded method, there’s each likelihood they might problem City.

The sport hinges on City’s mentality. If Guardiola can hearth up his males to play with out worry or complacency, merely simply to win whatever the wider context, they need to get the job carried out.

Our prediction: Man City 2-1 Arsenal

Man City v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Instances, wager365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

wager365 odds: Man City (4/11) Draw (17/4) Arsenal (13/2)*

For all the most recent Premier League odds and extra, go to wager365 in the present day and declare a gap account supply of ‘Up to £100 in Guess Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to fluctuation. 18+ Solely. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. Supply Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Guess Credit accessible to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, wager and cost technique exclusions apply. Returns exclude Guess Credit stake. Closing dates and additional T&Cs apply.