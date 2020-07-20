How to watch Mike Tyson fight a Great White on Shark Week

Shark Week is again on the Discovery Channel for its 32nd annual occasion devoted to one of many ocean’s deadliest predators.

The week-long summer season extravaganza, which started in 1988, options 20 hours of academic and entertaining shark-based programming, hosted by a celeb presenter.

This 12 months, the highly-anticipated sharkfest kicks off with legendary boxer Mike Tyson battling a Great White for analysis functions. Has the heavyweight lastly met his match?

Right here’s every part you want to find out about Shark Week 2020 and Tyson v Jaws.

When is Shark Week 2020?

Shark Week 2020 begins Sunday ninth August at 8pm ET on the Discovery Channel within the US, with 20 hours of shark-based programming airing till Sunday 16th August.

Whereas the Discovery Channel UK has not but confirmed whether or not it is going to even be airing Shark Week, the week-long occasion was broadcast within the UK concurrently the US final 12 months so it’s doubtless that massive fish followers within the UK received’t miss be lacking out on any shark motion.

When is Mike Tyson’s Shark Fight?

American heavyweight Mike Tyson is kicking off Shark Week this 12 months by taking on a fellow biter: the Great White shark.

Tyson v Jaws: Rumble on the Reef, which airs on Sunday ninth August, will see ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ participate in an underwater battle in opposition to one of the vital infamous predators on the planet.

The stunt, which might be broadcast “all within the title of analysis”, will function commentary from famed ring announcer Michael Buffer, with the Discovery Channel promising that “no sharks have been harmed (or bitten) within the making of this episode”.

“I took on this challenger to overcome fears I nonetheless take care of in life,” stated Tyson in a assertion to the Discovery Channel. “I equate this with overcoming my worry of getting again into the ring at 54 years previous.”

“I discovered from this expertise doing Shark Week that no matter intimidates me, I’m nonetheless in a position to step up to the problem of overcoming something that may forestall me from engaging in my life’s mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me nearer to God.”

The Discovery Channel has not but introduced when Tyson v Jaws will air on the ninth August, however we’ll maintain this web page up to date.

What’s Shark Week?

The Discovery Channel’s Shark Week is a week-long block of programming devoted to shark-based exhibits.

The annual even started in July 1988 and since then, has featured on the character channel both in July or early August.

Over the previous few years, Shark Week has develop into a popular culture phenomenon, which seems to be on the secret lives of sharks by the usage of science and expertise.

Whereas the host of 2020 Shark Week has not but been confirmed, celeb hosts previously have included actor Rob Riggle, basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, director Eli Roth, Brooklyn 9-9’s Andy Samberg and author Josh Wolf.

Shark Week schedule

The Discovery Channel has not but printed the programming schedule for Shark Week 2020, however we do know that Tyson v Jaws: Rumble on the Reef will air on Sunday ninth August – the beginning of Shark Week.

We’ll replace this web page when the Shark Week schedule is launched so watch this area.

Shark Week begins on Sunday ninth August on the Discovery Channel. If you happen to’re on the lookout for one thing to watch, try our TV Information.