How to watch NBA in the UK: Fixtures on TV, live stream, Sky Sports and NBA League Pass

Maintain onto your armchairs, the NBA is prepared to restart in a crunch interval of the season in July – live from Disney World.

That’s not a sentence anybody would have anticipated to be saying at the starting of the 2019/20 season, however right here we’re!

The NBA is a rising drive in the UK sports activities market with 1000’s of followers tuning in every week to catch the newest motion. The rampant success of Netflix documentary The Final Dance can also carry curious informal viewers into the sport as soon as it rolls again round.

Like all world sport, the NBA calendar was decimated by lockdown, however followers will probably be handled to the enterprise finish of the season with a bunch of thrilling video games and the play-offs nonetheless to come.

And sure, the entire factor actually will happen at Disney World, Florida. Three total accommodations have been taken up solely by NBA gamers and employees with momentary courts constructed to host a few of the largest matches of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up how to watch the NBA in the UK and will probably be up to date with fixtures as soon as the present will get began once more.

How to watch NBA in the UK

Sky Sports will present protection of the NBA season throughout numerous channels together with Sky Sports Major Occasion and on-line by way of the SkyGo app. Discover out extra about the finest Sky packages

NOW TV may also help in the event you don’t have Sky. You may get a Sky Sports day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all without having a contract. Watch NBA with a NOW TV Sky Sports go

NBA League Pass is certainly one of the hottest methods for UK NBA followers to absorb the motion, with each sport broadcast live on the on-line service which will be considered on a variety of units.

UK followers can select between the full League Pass with live protection of all remaining video games this season from simply £42.99.

NBA 2020 fixtures on UK TV

All UK occasions/dates. To be up to date.



Each sport additionally obtainable on NOW TV with out signing up for a contract.

Thursday 30th July

Jazz @ Pelicans, Sky Sports Enviornment (10pm)

Friday 31st July

Clippers @ Lakers, Sky Sports Enviornment (2am)

Magic @ Nets, Sky Sports Enviornment (7:30pm)

Celtics @ Bucks, Sky Sports Enviornment (11:30pm)

Saturday 1st August

Rockets @ Mavericks, Sky Sports Enviornment (2am)

Warmth @ Nuggets, Sky Sports Enviornment / Sky Sports.com (6pm)

Pelicans @ Clippers, Sky Sports Enviornment (11pm)

Sunday 2nd August

Path Blazers @ Celtics, Sky Sports Motion (8:30pm) – Sky Sports NBA studio present

Spurs @ Grizzlies, Sky Sports Combine (9pm)

Monday third August

Bucks @ Rockets, Sky Sports Enviornment (1:30am)

Raptors @ Warmth, Sky Sports Enviornment, 6:30pm

Nuggets @ Thunder, Sky Sports Enviornment (9pm)

Grizzlies @ Pelicans, Sky Sports Enviornment (11:30pm)

Tuesday 4th August

Nets @ Bucks, Sky Sports Enviornment (6:30pm) – Sky Sports NBA studio present

Mavericks @ Kings, Sky Sports Motion (7:30pm)

Magic @ Pacers, Sky Sports Enviornment (11pm)

Wednesday fifth August

Rockets @ Path Blazers, Sky Sports Enviornment (2am)

Grizzlies @ Jazz, Sky Sports Enviornment (7:30pm)

Nuggets @ Spurs, Sky Sports Combine (9pm)

Thunder @ Lakers, Sky Sports Enviornment (11:30pm)

Thursday sixth August

Pelicans @ Kings, Sky Sports Enviornment, 6:30pm

Warmth @ Bucks, Sky Sports Enviornment (9pm)

Friday seventh August

Path Blazers @ Nuggets, Sky Sports Motion (1am)

Lakers @ Rockets, Sky Sports Enviornment (2am)

Jazz @ Spurs, Sky Sports Enviornment (6pm)

Kings @ Nets, Sky Sports Enviornment (10pm)

Saturday eighth August

Wizards @ Pelicans, Sky Sports Motion (1am)

Celtics @ Raptors, Sky Sports Enviornment (2am)

Clippers @ Path Blazers, Sky Sports Combine / Skysports.com (6pm)

Jazz @ Nuggets, Sky Sports Combine (8:30pm)

Lakers @ Pacers, Sky Sports Enviornment (11pm)

Sunday ninth August

Suns @ Warmth, Sky Sports Combine (12:30am)

Bucks @ Mavericks, Sky Sports Enviornment (1:30am)

Grizzlies @ Raptors, Sky Sports Combine (7pm) – Sky Sports NBA studio present

Nuggets @ Spurs, Sky Sports Combine (9pm)

Magic @ Celtics, Sky Sports Motion (10pm)

76ers @ Path Blazers, Sky Sports Enviornment (11:30pm)

Monday 10th August

Thunder @ Suns, Sky Sports Motion (7:30pm)

Mavericks @ Jazz, Sky Sports Enviornment (8pm)

Tuesday 11th August

Pacers @ Warmth, Sky Sports Motion (1am)

Nuggets @ Lakers, Sky Sports Enviornment (2am)

Nets @ Magic, Sky Sports Motion (6pm)

Rockets @ Spurs, Sky Sports Enviornment (7pm)

Path Blazers @ Mavericks, Sky Sports Combine (10pm)

Celtics @ Grizzlies, Sky Sports Enviornment (11:30pm)

Wednesday 12th August

Bucks @ Wizards, Sky Sports Enviornment (2am)

Sky Sports Heatcheck, Sky Sports Enviornment (8pm)

Pacers @ Rockets, Sky Sports Enviornment (9pm)

Thursday 13th August

Clippers @ Nuggets, Sky Sports Enviornment (2am)

Extra video games to be added on 13/14th August.