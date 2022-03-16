How to watch Netflix on Kodi and why it can be better than doing it on its official apps

Kodi es unot one of the best media players for all kinds of devices, although it was originally born for media centers. One of the most interesting features that it offers as an application is that it is very modular and flexible thanks to supporting addons to expand its functionality.

One of the addons that we can use on the platform, along with other external services such as YouTube or Spotify, is the Netflix addon. At this point it is normal to ask “What is the use of having Netflix on Kodi? The normal thing is that we have a Smart TV or device where we can directly watch our series or movies, but some are losing compatibility or do not have the functions we want.

In that sense, for example, the 2015 Nvidia Shield or the Amazon Fire Stick 4K support Netflix in 4K and HDR, but are not capable of playing the platform’s Dolby Atmos audio tracks in its official application. However, these devices are capable of doing so with the Netflix addon properly configured in Kodi for Android. It is one case of many where we may be interested in having an extra way to access its extensive catalog.

With the official Netflix applications on the 2015 Shield or on the Fire Stick 4K we did not get Atmos sound, but with Kodi we did

How to Install Netflix Addon on Kodi





To watch Netflix on Kodi 18 or Kodi 19, the first thing we will have to do is download the Stefano Gottardo or CastagnaIT repository. This is the link for Kodi 18 and this is for Kodi 19 Matrix. Once the .zip file is downloaded, we will have to install it on Android, Windows or macOS like other repositories or add-ons, choosing the “Install from a .zip file” option from the “Add-ons Explorer”.

Installing it from repository we make sure that Netflix addon will update automatically, so that if something changes we can continue using it. Once the repository is installed, we will have to look for the option “Install from repository”. At that moment we will choose CastagnaIT, and by choosing the Netflix addon, we will be ready to use the service.

How to set up Netflix on Kodi

When we have installed the addon, Kodi will ask us to install several more things before letting us watch Netflix content. First, it will ask us to install the addon. Inputstream Adaptive, and later Widevine CDM. Both are very important, and the second is the one that will allow us to see content in HD, because without it there is no DRM.

After that, Kodi will ask us for the login data, with code or by entering username and password. It is the latter that we have done. After this step, the normal sections of Netflix will open, although with the aesthetics of the default skin of Kodi, very far from that of Netflix.





After reaching this point, it remains to be seen what the platform offers here, and it is the same as what we see in its official applications: user profile selection, choice of subtitles, choice of audio language (with track type information: two channel AAC, DD+, Atmos, etc) and more.

In a browser we get nothing but stereo audio. However, with the Netflix addon, Kodi gives us even Atmos

Of course, there is no lack of possibilities such as consulting contents of ‘My list’ or ‘Keep watching’, as well as adding them to these lists. The reproduction is fluid, and we can go to any moment of the video without buffering if our connection is good.





Compared to the web and applications, one detail is that we can take screenshots of what we are seeingwhich makes this addon ideal for sharing screenshots on social networks or, for example, making good quality memes of our favorite content.