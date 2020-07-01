How to watch Netflix’s wholesome new wedding series Say I Do

Should you liked Love Is Blind and also you’re an enormous fan of Queer Eye, then Netflix has bought one thing particularly for you dropping July 1st.

Introducing Say I Do, a model new wedding present, which can see actual life {couples} stunned with a particular wedding day thanks to the assistance of three consultants.

From the makers of Queer Eye, Say I Do helps eight {couples} who haven’t had an opportunity to make it down the aisle plan their proposals and their weddings.

So how do you watch it? And extra importantly, what’s it about?

How do you watch Say I Do?

The relationship series can be accessible to stream on Netflix from July 1st.

So as to watch, viewers should subscribe to the streaming website.

Customers can select which contract is true for them, however each requires a month-to-month cost. Netflix presently has three subscription plans with starting from £5.99 to £11.99.

You’ll find a full listing of plans right here.

What’s Say I Do about?

Say I Do options eight deserving {couples} who’ve all the time meant to marry, however for one motive or one other, had been by no means ready to make their huge day a actuality. It sees inside Designer Jeremiah Brent, Style Designer Thai Nguyen and Chef Gabriele Bertaccini make the {couples} dream weddings come to life.

The series dives into the love tales of those {couples} and finds out what issues most to them after they tie the knot, because the three consultants assist the Groom with a plan to shock their “partner to be” with a proposal, adopted by their dream wedding.

Who’re the consultants?

Jeremiah Brent

Jeremiah is an American inside designer and tv character. Brent based his design agency, Jeremiah Brent Design (JBD), in 2011. The complete service inside design agency, primarily based in Los Angeles and New York Metropolis, specialises in residential, business, and hospitality design.

Thai Nguyen

Southern Vietnam born and Los Angeles raised Thai Nguyen is a visionary, an innovator, and designer. He believes all ladies ought to have the chance to put on excessive design, at an accessible price-point. In addition to Netflix’s Say I Do, Thai has additionally been a designer/contributor on a few of Bravo’s hit actuality reveals, together with RuPaul’s Drag Race and Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Gabriele Bertaccini

Gabriele is the Government Chef and Proprietor of iL TOCCO and CULINARY MISCHiEF. Gabe additionally contributes as a contract meals author for a number of magazines and newspapers as well as to being an everyday company on native and nationwide TV, together with NBC and ABC.

Is there a trailer?

There’s and also you may simply want some tissues!

The clip reveals a series of {couples} from their proposal to their huge day, and it’s simply too cute.

Say I Do is offered to stream on Netflix from July 1st.