How to watch NFL in the UK | TV fixtures on Sky Sports activities, Channel 5 and BBC

NFL fixtures transfer into Week 4 with a number of video games reside on TV in the UK for followers to absorb and ponder.

The Denver Broncos beat the New York Jets 37-28 on Thursday Evening Soccer to kick-start the week of motion, nevertheless it was a removed from excellent night for Broncos QB Brett Rypien.

He accomplished 19/31 passes for 242 yards, throwing for 2 touchdowns and three interceptions, however working again Melvin Gordon carried the workforce with two TDs and 107 speeding yards to safe the win.

There are nonetheless 4 video games to be proven reside in their entirety this weekend on this facet of the Atlantic together with a Sunday Evening Soccer showdown between San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles working into the early hours of Monday.

Not each sport can be proven reside in the UK by way of commonplace broadcasters, however there can be extra choices than ever earlier than following the announcement of NFL on Channel 5.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the upcoming fixtures on TV in the UK together with BST begin occasions and broadcast particulars.

We’ve obtained a helpful information displaying you ways to watch the matches on British TV screens by BBC, Sky Sports activities, NOW TV and with an NFL Gamepass.

How to watch NFL in the UK

Sky Sports activities will present reside protection of video games on their devoted Sky Sports activities NFL channel and on-line by way of the SkyGo app.

NOW TV boast a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99 without having a contract.

NFL Gamepass is one among the hottest methods for UK NFL followers to absorb the motion, with nearly each sport broadcast reside on the service which could be considered on a variety of gadgets.

Channel 5 will broadcast the reside Monday Evening Soccer sport every week in a serious enhance for followers wanting to watch free-to-air NFL video games.

BBC will solely be displaying the Tremendous Bowl reside this season due to an absence of worldwide video games, however the ever-popular trio of Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora can be again with an prolonged Saturday night time slot for The NFL Present.

NFL fixtures on TV

All UK time. Doesn’t embody fixtures on NFL Gamepass.

Week 4

Sunday 4th October

Dallas Cowboys v Cleveland Browns (5pm) Sky Sports activities NFL / NOW TV

Kansas Metropolis Chiefs v New England Patriots (9:15pm) Sky Sports activities NFL / NOW TV

Monday fifth October

San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles (1:20am) Sky Sports activities NFL / Most important Occasion / NOW TV

Tuesday sixth October

Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:15am) Sky Sports activities NFL / Most important Occasion / NOW TV / Channel 5