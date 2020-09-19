How to watch NFL in the UK | TV fixtures on Sky Sports activities, Channel 5 and BBC

NFL fixtures are again on our TV screens in the UK with a recent slate of video games to sit again and absorb this weekend.

Cleveland Browns recorded their first victory of the season as QB Baker Mayfield led his crew to a 35-30 victory over Cincinnati Bengals in the early hours of Friday morning.

There are nonetheless 4 video games to be proven reside in their entirety this weekend on this aspect of the Atlantic together with a Sunday Night time Soccer showdown between Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots operating into the early hours of Monday.

Russell Wilson is again beneath centre and will hope to rack up a W in his first recreation towards the Patriots since Cam Newton changed Tom Brady in the QB function.

Not each recreation will likely be proven reside in the UK through commonplace broadcasters, however there will likely be extra choices than ever earlier than following the announcement of NFL on Channel 5.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the upcoming fixtures on TV in the UK together with BST begin instances and broadcast particulars.

We’ve received a helpful information exhibiting you the way to watch the matches on British TV screens via BBC, Sky Sports activities, NOW TV and with an NFL Gamepass.

How to watch NFL in the UK

Sky Sports activities will present reside protection of video games on their devoted Sky Sports activities NFL channel and on-line through the SkyGo app.

NOW TV boast a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99 while not having a contract.

NFL Gamepass is one in all the hottest methods for UK NFL followers to absorb the motion, with virtually each recreation broadcast reside on the service which could be seen on a spread of units.

Channel 5 will broadcast the reside Monday Night time Soccer recreation every week in a serious increase for followers wanting to watch free-to-air NFL video games.

BBC will solely be exhibiting the Tremendous Bowl reside this season due to an absence of worldwide video games, however the ever-popular trio of Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora will likely be again with an prolonged Saturday evening slot for The NFL Present.

NFL fixtures on TV

All UK time. Doesn’t embody fixtures on NFL Gamepass.

Week 2

Extra TV video games to be introduced

Friday 18th September

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals (1am) Sky Sports activities NFL / Principal Occasion / NOW TV

Sunday 20th September

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings (5pm) Sky Sports activities NFL / NOW TV

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens (9:15pm) Sky Sports activities NFL / Principal Occasion / NOW TV

Monday 21st September

Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots (1:20am) Sky Sports activities NFL / Principal Occasion / NOW TV / Channel 5

Tuesday 22nd September

Las Vegas Raiders v New Orleans Saints (1am) Sky Sports activities NFL / Principal Occasion / NOW TV