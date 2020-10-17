How to watch NFL in the UK | TV fixtures on Sky Sports activities, Channel 5, BBC

NFL fixtures return to our TV screens in Week 6 this season as the competitors heats up and the prime contenders start to emerge from the pack.

The reigning Tremendous Bowl champions Kansas Metropolis Chiefs’ unbeaten streak ended final week however they’re again with new running-back Le’Veon Bell and eager for a backlash show towards the Buffalo Payments.

Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers go up towards Aaron Rodgers’ Inexperienced Bay Packers this week, whereas Pittsburgh Steelers are the subsequent opponents for the resurgent Cleveland Browns.

Not each NFL recreation can be proven dwell in the UK through normal broadcasters, however there can be extra choices than ever earlier than following the announcement of NFL on Channel 5.

We’ve obtained a useful information displaying you the way to watch the matches on British TV screens by BBC, Sky Sports activities, NOW TV and with an NFL Gamepass.

How to watch NFL in the UK

Sky Sports activities will present dwell protection of video games on their devoted Sky Sports activities NFL channel and on-line through the SkyGo app.

NOW TV boast a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99 with no need a contract.

NFL Gamepass is considered one of the hottest methods for UK NFL followers to take in the motion, with virtually each recreation broadcast dwell on the service which might be seen on a variety of units.

Channel 5 will broadcast the dwell Monday Evening Soccer recreation every week in a serious enhance for followers wanting to watch free-to-air NFL video games.

BBC will solely be displaying the Tremendous Bowl dwell this season due to a scarcity of worldwide video games, however the ever-popular trio of Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora can be again with an prolonged Saturday evening slot for The NFL Present.

NFL fixtures on TV

All UK time. Doesn’t embrace fixtures on NFL Gamepass.

Week 6

Sunday 18th October

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns (5pm) Sky Sports activities NFL / Foremost Occasion / NOW TV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Inexperienced Bay Packers (9:25pm) Sky Sports activities NFL / Foremost Occasion / NOW TV

Monday nineteenth October

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams (1:10am) Sky Sports activities NFL / Foremost Occasion / NOW TV

Buffalo Payments v Kansas Metropolis Chiefs (9:45pm) Sky Sports activities NFL / Foremost Occasion / NOW TV / Amazon Prime Video

Tuesday thirteenth October

Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals (1am) Sky Sports activities NFL / Foremost Occasion / NOW TV / Channel 5