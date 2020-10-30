How to watch NFL in the UK | TV fixtures on Sky Sports activities, Channel 5, BBC

NFL fixtures on TV in Week 8 will convey a splash to pleasure to a depressing autumn this weekend with a few large rivalries being renewed this day trip.

The Ravens face the Steelers on Sunday night, and if that’s not sufficient for you, they’re adopted by the Seahawks up in opposition to the 49ers.

To cap off the night of rival showdowns, the Eagles host the Cowboys in an enormous conventional NFL match-up.

Not each NFL recreation will likely be proven stay in the UK through customary broadcasters, however there will likely be extra choices than ever earlier than following the announcement of NFL on Channel 5.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the upcoming fixtures on TV in the UK together with BST begin instances and broadcast particulars.

We’ve acquired a helpful information displaying you ways to watch the matches on British TV screens by means of BBC, Sky Sports activities, NOW TV and with an NFL Gamepass.

How to watch NFL in the UK

Sky Sports activities will present stay protection of video games on their devoted Sky Sports activities NFL channel and on-line through the SkyGo app.

NOW TV boast a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99 with no need a contract.

NFL Gamepass is certainly one of the hottest methods for UK NFL followers to take in the motion, with nearly each recreation broadcast stay on the service which may be seen on a variety of gadgets.

Channel 5 will broadcast the stay Monday Evening Soccer recreation every week in a significant enhance for followers wanting to watch free-to-air NFL video games.

BBC will solely be displaying the Tremendous Bowl stay this season due to a scarcity of worldwide video games, however the ever-popular trio of Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora will likely be again with an prolonged Saturday evening slot for The NFL Present.

NFL fixtures on TV

All UK time. Doesn’t embrace fixtures on NFL Gamepass.

Week 8

Friday thirtieth October

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons (12:00am) Sky Sports activities NFL / Primary Occasion / NOW TV / Amazon Prime Video

Sunday 1st November

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers (6pm) Sky Sports activities NFL

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers (9:25pm) Sky Sports activities NFL

Monday 2nd November

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys (1:10am) Sky Sports activities NFL / Primary Occasion / NOW TV

Tuesday third November

New York Giants v Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1am) Sky Sports activities NFL / Primary Occasion / NOW TV / Channel 5