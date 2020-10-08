How to watch NFL in the UK | TV fixtures on Sky Sports activities, Channel 5, BBC

NFL fixtures return to our TV screens in Week 5 this season as the competitors heats up and the prime contenders start to emerge from the pack.

The undefeated – and reigning Tremendous Bowl champions – Kansas Metropolis Chiefs proceed to ball alongside in the 2020 season below the elite stewardship of celebrity QB Patrick Mahomes.

You possibly can catch their divisional sport in opposition to the newly-relocated Las Vegas Raiders stay on Sky Sports activities this weekend, alongside 4 different huge video games throughout numerous channels.

The resurgent Cleveland Browns seem to lastly have their act collectively after quite a few years in the doldrums, and they’ll hope to check their offensive weapons in opposition to the Indianapolis Colts’ sensational defence.

Not each NFL sport shall be proven stay in the UK by way of customary broadcasters, however there shall be extra choices than ever earlier than following the announcement of NFL on Channel 5.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the upcoming fixtures on TV in the UK together with BST begin occasions and broadcast particulars.

We’ve bought a helpful information displaying you the way to watch the matches on British TV screens by BBC, Sky Sports activities, NOW TV and with an NFL Gamepass.

How to watch NFL in the UK

Sky Sports activities will present stay protection of video games on their devoted Sky Sports activities NFL channel and on-line by way of the SkyGo app.

NOW TV boast a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99 while not having a contract.

NFL Gamepass is one in every of the hottest methods for UK NFL followers to take in the motion, with virtually each sport broadcast stay on the service which may be considered on a variety of units.

Channel 5 will broadcast the stay Monday Evening Soccer sport every week in a significant enhance for followers wanting to watch free-to-air NFL video games.

BBC will solely be displaying the Tremendous Bowl stay this season due to a scarcity of worldwide video games, however the ever-popular trio of Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora shall be again with an prolonged Saturday evening slot for The NFL Present.

NFL fixtures on TV

All UK time. Doesn’t embody fixtures on NFL Gamepass.

Week 5

Friday ninth October

Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12:30am) Sky Sports activities NFL / Most important Occasion / NOW TV / Amazon Prime Video

Sunday eleventh October

Kansas Metropolis Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders (5pm) Sky Sports activities NFL / NOW TV

Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts (9:25pm) Sky Sports activities NFL / Most important Occasion / NOW TV

Monday twelfth October

Seattle Seahawks v Minnesota Vikings (1:10am) Sky Sports activities NFL / Most important Occasion / NOW TV

Tuesday thirteenth October

New Orleans Saints v Los Angeles Chargers (1:15am) Sky Sports activities NFL / Most important Occasion / NOW TV / Channel 5