How to watch NXIVM documentary The Vow in the UK

If you happen to’re a real crime connoisseur with a curiosity for creepy cults, then HBO’s The Vow is about to be your subsequent TV obsession.

From the award-winning administrators behind The Nice Hack, this docuseries appears at ‘multi-level advertising firm’ NXIVM – the controversial US-based organisation broadly described as a cult.

Whereas the group guarantees private {and professional} improvement, it has been dogged with sexual slavery accusations, with its founder Keith Raniere discovered responsible of racketeering, compelled labour, intercourse trafficking and baby abuse picture prices in 2019.

Right here’s all the things you want to find out about the upcoming HBO sequence and the way to watch it in the UK.

When is The Vow on TV?

The Vow arriving on HBO in the US on Sunday 23rd August, and can air in the UK in November.

How to watch The Vow in the UK?

The Vow shall be airing on Sky Documentaries in November 2020.

The docuseries is the newest HBO title to be picked up by Sky and NOW TV, following in the footsteps of Sport of Thrones, Lovecraft Nation, Massive Little Lies, Succession.

Whereas Sky has not but introduced an actual airdate, we’ll be updating this web page with any information so watching this house!

What’s The Vow?

HBO

From Emmy-winning administrators Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer (The Nice Hack), this unsettling docuseries follows a gaggle of individuals deeply concerned with NXIVM – a New York-based advertising firm broadly described as a cult.

The nine-part sequence examines the “self-improvement” organisation, whose chief Keith Raniere was convicted on intercourse trafficking and racketeering conspiracy prices final 12 months and is presently awaiting sentencing.

“Amidst claims by NXIVM individuals of each profound transformation and devastating abuse, the sequence, like Noujaim and Amer’s earlier movies, seeks to reveal the points behind the headlines and discover the emotional toll of unfolding occasions on these people,” HBO teases.

The documentary options interviews with numerous former members, together with Canadian actress Sarah Edmondson and filmmaker Mark Vicente.

Is there a trailer?

HBO launched a trailer for the documentary sequence in direction of the finish of July, giving a creepy first-look at the NXIVM chief.

As hinted in the trailer, the documentary’s title appears to refer to “the vow of devotion” and “the vow of obedience” that NXIVM members are required to take, with the clip’s tagline studying: “If you happen to may overcome your worry and limitations, what would you commit to?”

