How to watch Olivier Awards 2020 | Jason Manford on COVID changes

The Laurence Olivier Awards – the UK’s celebration of all issues theatre – air on Sunday night time, with comic Jason Manford due to host the musical extravaganza.

It’s been an extended anticipate theatre followers, who initially anticipated the grand ceremony to happen in April – however like many occasions this 12 months, COVID-19 received in the best way and The Oliviers had been postponed.

The present should go on nonetheless, which is what is going on this weekend, with the likes of James McAvoy, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott, Juliet Stevenson, Hayley Atwell and Toby Jones up for a gong this 12 months, whereas hit musicals & Juliet, Amélie, Pricey Evan Hansen and Waitress have been nominated.

Right here’s all the things you want to know in regards to the 2020 Laurence Olivier Awards.

When are The Oliviers?

The 2020 Laurence Olivier Awards will happen on Sunday twenty fifth October.

They had been initially scheduled to happen on fifth April, nonetheless the ceremony was cancelled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to watch The Oliviers

You’ll give you the chance to watch The Olivier Awards on ITV at 10.20pm on Sunday twenty fifth October.

If you happen to’re concerned with The Oliviers’ pre-show protection, head over to Official London Theatre‘s YouTube web page at 9.30pm.

How The Oliviers are totally different this 12 months?

Nevertheless with theatres shut throughout Britain due to the pandemic, The Masked Singer runner-up has revealed that this 12 months’s ceremony will look “very totally different” due to COVID-19.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, Manford defined: “There’s no viewers, there’s no huge jamboree, there’s no reducing to the viewers and seeing Tom Hiddleston and Gillian Anderson and no matter, so it’s very very totally different in that respect.”

“However on the similar time, it’s a sensible showcase for theatre and what we’re lacking with it not being open, so it’s nonetheless a superb present,” He added. “There’s some nice performances, once more even and not using a huge orchestra, seeing among the stuff completed acoustically or simply paired down just a little bit, it’s similar to a special approach of doing it but it surely’s no much less a spectacle.”

When it comes to performances in the course of the awards, Manford revealed that casts of West Finish exhibits shall be bringing musical numbers to the Palladium.

“They’re occurring on the Palladium, utilizing totally different areas of the Palladium. So quite than simply utilizing the one stage, we’re all in several elements of the constructing, doing the present from there. So it’s very totally different.”

Who’s acting at The Oliviers?

Acting at this 12 months’s ceremony shall be Pricey Evan Hansen’s Sam Tutty (nominated for Finest Actor in a Musical) and & Juliet’s Miriam- Teak Lee (nominated for Finest Actress in a Musical), in accordance to Manford.

“[Death of a Salesman nominee] Sharon D Clark is doing a particular quantity so hundreds and a great deal of proficient individuals, that’ll be nice,” he added.

Manford additionally revealed that he’ll be carried out numerous interview chats all through the night time with Sir Ian McKellen, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black.

The Olivier Awards 2020 air on Sunday twenty fifth October at 10.20pm on ITV. When you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or try our information to new TV exhibits 2020 to discover out what’s airing this autumn and past.