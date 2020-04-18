How to watch One World: Together at Home – special event curated by Lady Gaga

BBC One will broadcast a special event curated by Lady Gaga to rejoice the heroic efforts of well being staff around the globe.
One World: Together at Home will assist the Covid-19 Response Fund and have performances from a number of the world’s most beloved musicians. The event has been created by International Citizen, a charity that gives assist to these in poverty, and the World Well being Organisation.
Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Elton John, John Legend, Lizzo, Paul McCartney and Stevie Marvel are simply a number of the names confirmed to be participating.
In North America, the event will probably be broadcast stay on Saturday 18th April on ABC, Bell Media, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks and iHeartMedia.
How to watch One World: Together at Home stay within the UK
The present will probably be cut up into will carry out in two separate broadcasts, one from 7pm-1am UK time (2-8pm ET within the US) and one other from 1-3am UK time (2-8pm ET).
You possibly can watch the present without spending a dime on:
- This web page (see Youtube video beneath)
- Fb
- Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Beats 1.
How to watch One World: Together at Home on BBC One
Within the UK, BBC One will broadcast an tailored model on Sunday 19th April at 7:15pm, that includes highlights, unique performances from UK artists, and interviews with entrance line staff.
It will likely be offered by Clara Amfo, Claudia Winkleman and Dermot O’Leary, and is ready to function unique performances from Ellie Goulding, George the Poet, Jess Glynne, Little Combine, Michael Bublé, Tom Jones “and extra”.
In an announcement, O’Leary stated: “Clara, Claudia and I’ll deliver UK viewers much more distinctive performances from the likes of Ellie Goulding, George the Poet, Jess Glynne, The Kingdom Choir, Little Combine, Michael Bublé, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Skip Marley and Tom Jones to identify a couple of. It will likely be a becoming tribute to those that are giving and sacrificing a lot for our society.”
Amfo added: “Music holds the ability to be uniquely restorative and unifying and I’m so trying ahead to seeing that in full impact with One World: Together At Home. Do ensure you tune on this Sunday at 7.15 pm on BBC One as Claudia, Dermot I current you with special performances for our further special healthcare staff from everywhere in the world.”
Lorna Clarke, Controller of BBC Pop, stated: “I’m thrilled that BBC One is to broadcast protection of this very special event, that includes a number of the world’s most beloved musicians, to present assist to care staff everywhere in the world at this difficult time.”
Extra content material from the stay event will probably be accessible on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 19th April.
Who’re the artists set to carry out on One World: Together at Home?
Highlights embrace Lady Gaga, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Steve Marvel, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, however they’ll be joined by lots extra acts. The (very very very) lengthy checklist of celebrities to seem at the event is as follows:
????BIG NEWS: We’ve simply introduced MORE ARTISTS for One World: #TogetherAtHome, together with @JLo, @Oprah, @taylorswift13, and extra. Tune in on April 18 to be a part of the combat in opposition to the COVID-19 disaster: https://t.co/UiNeGUFpKd pic.twitter.com/cIcDu6zsTd
— International Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 14, 2020
7pm-1am GMT
- Adam Lambert
- Andra Day
- Angèle
- Anitta
- Annie Lennox
- Becky G
- Ben Platt
- Billy Ray Cyrus
- Black Espresso
- Bridget Moynahan
- Burna Boy
- Cassper Nyovest
- Charlie Puth
- Christine and the Queens
- Widespread
- Connie Britton
- Danai Gurira
- Delta Goodrem
- Don Cheadle
- Eason Chan
- Ellie Goulding
- Erin Richards
- FINNEAS
- Heidi Klum
- Hozier
- Hussain Al Jasmi
- Jack Black
- Jacky Cheung
- Jack Johnson
- Jameela Jamil
- James McAvoy
- Jason Segel
- Jennifer Hudson
- Jess Glynne
- Jessie J
- Jessie Reyez
- John Legend
- Juanes
- Kesha
- Lady Antebellum
- Lang Lang
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- Lewis Hamilton
- Liam Payne
- Lili Reinhart
- Lilly Singh
- Lindsey Vonn
- Lisa Mishra
- Lola Lennox
- Luis Fonsi
- Maren Morris
- Matt Bomer
- Megan Rapinoe
- Michael Bublé
- Milky Likelihood
- Naomi Osaka
- Natti Natasha
- Niall Horan
- Nomzamo Mbatha
- P.Okay. Subban
- Image This
- Rita Ora
- Samuel L Jackson
- Sarah Jessica Parker
- Sebastián Yatra
- Sheryl Crow
- Sho Madjozi
- SOFI TUKKER
- SuperM
- The Killers
- Tim Gunn
- Vishal Mishra
- Zucchero
1-3am GMT
- Amy Poehler
- Andrea Bocelli
- Awkwafina
- Billie Eilish
- Billie Joe Armstrong of Inexperienced Day
- Burna Boy
- Camila Cabello
- Céline Dion
- Chris Martin
- David Beckham
- Eddie Vedder
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Elton John
- FINNEAS
- Idris and Sabrina Elba
- J Balvin
- Jennifer Lopez
- John Legend
- Kacey Musgraves
- Keith City
- Kerry Washington
- Lady Gaga
- Lang Lang
- Lizzo
- LL COOL J
- Lupita Nyong’o
- Maluma
- Oprah Winfrey
- Paul McCartney
- Pharrell Williams
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas
- Sam Smith
- Shah Rukh Khan
- Shawn Mendes
- Stevie Marvel
- Taylor Swift
- Usher
Extra acts are anticipated to seem on the present.
Who’s internet hosting the One World: Together at Home present?
The event will probably be fronted by US discuss present hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.
