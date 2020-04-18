How to watch One World: Together at Home – special event curated by Lady Gaga

BBC One will broadcast a special event curated by Lady Gaga to rejoice the heroic efforts of well being staff around the globe.

One World: Together at Home will assist the Covid-19 Response Fund and have performances from a number of the world’s most beloved musicians. The event has been created by International Citizen, a charity that gives assist to these in poverty, and the World Well being Organisation.

Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Elton John, John Legend, Lizzo, Paul McCartney and Stevie Marvel are simply a number of the names confirmed to be participating.

In North America, the event will probably be broadcast stay on Saturday 18th April on ABC, Bell Media, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks and iHeartMedia.

How to watch One World: Together at Home stay within the UK

The present will probably be cut up into will carry out in two separate broadcasts, one from 7pm-1am UK time (2-8pm ET within the US) and one other from 1-3am UK time (2-8pm ET).

You possibly can watch the present without spending a dime on:

This web page (see Youtube video beneath)

Fb

Instagram

Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Beats 1.

How to watch One World: Together at Home on BBC One

Within the UK, BBC One will broadcast an tailored model on Sunday 19th April at 7:15pm, that includes highlights, unique performances from UK artists, and interviews with entrance line staff.

It will likely be offered by Clara Amfo, Claudia Winkleman and Dermot O’Leary, and is ready to function unique performances from Ellie Goulding, George the Poet, Jess Glynne, Little Combine, Michael Bublé, Tom Jones “and extra”.

In an announcement, O’Leary stated: “Clara, Claudia and I’ll deliver UK viewers much more distinctive performances from the likes of Ellie Goulding, George the Poet, Jess Glynne, The Kingdom Choir, Little Combine, Michael Bublé, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Skip Marley and Tom Jones to identify a couple of. It will likely be a becoming tribute to those that are giving and sacrificing a lot for our society.”

Amfo added: “Music holds the ability to be uniquely restorative and unifying and I’m so trying ahead to seeing that in full impact with One World: Together At Home. Do ensure you tune on this Sunday at 7.15 pm on BBC One as Claudia, Dermot I current you with special performances for our further special healthcare staff from everywhere in the world.”

Lorna Clarke, Controller of BBC Pop, stated: “I’m thrilled that BBC One is to broadcast protection of this very special event, that includes a number of the world’s most beloved musicians, to present assist to care staff everywhere in the world at this difficult time.”

Extra content material from the stay event will probably be accessible on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 19th April.

Who’re the artists set to carry out on One World: Together at Home?

Highlights embrace Lady Gaga, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Steve Marvel, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, however they’ll be joined by lots extra acts. The (very very very) lengthy checklist of celebrities to seem at the event is as follows:

????BIG NEWS: We’ve simply introduced MORE ARTISTS for One World: #TogetherAtHome, together with @JLo, @Oprah, @taylorswift13, and extra. Tune in on April 18 to be a part of the combat in opposition to the COVID-19 disaster: https://t.co/UiNeGUFpKd pic.twitter.com/cIcDu6zsTd — International Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 14, 2020

7pm-1am GMT

Adam Lambert

Andra Day

Angèle

Anitta

Annie Lennox

Becky G

Ben Platt

Billy Ray Cyrus

Black Espresso

Bridget Moynahan

Burna Boy

Cassper Nyovest

Charlie Puth

Christine and the Queens

Widespread

Connie Britton

Danai Gurira

Delta Goodrem

Don Cheadle

Eason Chan

Ellie Goulding

Erin Richards

FINNEAS

Heidi Klum

Hozier

Hussain Al Jasmi

Jack Black

Jacky Cheung

Jack Johnson

Jameela Jamil

James McAvoy

Jason Segel

Jennifer Hudson

Jess Glynne

Jessie J

Jessie Reyez

John Legend

Juanes

Kesha

Lady Antebellum

Lang Lang

Leslie Odom Jr.

Lewis Hamilton

Liam Payne

Lili Reinhart

Lilly Singh

Lindsey Vonn

Lisa Mishra

Lola Lennox

Luis Fonsi

Maren Morris

Matt Bomer

Megan Rapinoe

Michael Bublé

Milky Likelihood

Naomi Osaka

Natti Natasha

Niall Horan

Nomzamo Mbatha

P.Okay. Subban

Image This

Rita Ora

Samuel L Jackson

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sebastián Yatra

Sheryl Crow

Sho Madjozi

SOFI TUKKER

SuperM

The Killers

Tim Gunn

Vishal Mishra

Zucchero

1-3am GMT

Amy Poehler

Andrea Bocelli

Awkwafina

Billie Eilish

Billie Joe Armstrong of Inexperienced Day

Burna Boy

Camila Cabello

Céline Dion

Chris Martin

David Beckham

Eddie Vedder

Ellen DeGeneres

Elton John

FINNEAS

Idris and Sabrina Elba

J Balvin

Jennifer Lopez

John Legend

Kacey Musgraves

Keith City

Kerry Washington

Lady Gaga

Lang Lang

Lizzo

LL COOL J

Lupita Nyong’o

Maluma

Oprah Winfrey

Paul McCartney

Pharrell Williams

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Sam Smith

Shah Rukh Khan

Shawn Mendes

Stevie Marvel

Taylor Swift

Usher

Extra acts are anticipated to seem on the present.

Who’s internet hosting the One World: Together at Home present?

The event will probably be fronted by US discuss present hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

