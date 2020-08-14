How to watch Outcry, true crime documentary about the Greg Kelley case

True crime documentaries are as common as ever proper now, with Netflix’s reboot of Unsolved Mysteries having been the speak of the web since its debut final month, and one other new docuseries is on it’s means to Sky Crime.

Outcry – which was initially proven on US community Showtime – explores the case surrounding Greg Kelley, a high-school soccer star who was convicted of the molestation of a kid earlier than an enormous means of public assist referred to as the verdict into query.

Learn on for every little thing you want to know about Outcry.

When is Outcry on Sky Crime?

The five-part collection begins on Sky Crime on Sunday 16th August at 9pm, with a double invoice obtainable dwell and on demand, whereas as with all Sky Crime programmes additionally it is obtainable on NOW TV, as a part of the NOW TV Leisure go.

Who’s Greg Kelley?

Greg Kelley was one in every of the star gamers on his highschool soccer workforce in Leander, Texas as he started his senior yr – however his world was turned the other way up when he was convicted of sexual assault of a four-year-old boy, in 2013.

Kelley was handed a 25 yr jail sentence – with no chance for parole – however an enormous wave of public protest in the group providing assist for Kelley emerged, as the legitimacy of the investigation was introduced into doubt.

Questions have been requested about the techniques utilized by the prosecution whereas Kelley’s rising group of fervent supporters tried to get the verdict overturned – with Kelley finally freed in 2017, 4 years after the preliminary conviction.

The documentary explores the case, specializing in the motion that sought to show Kelley’s innocence and together with entry to Kelley himself in addition to his supporters.

Outcry trailer

You possibly can watch the trailer for the collection beneath:

Discover out what else to watch with our TV Information