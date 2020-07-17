How to watch Palm Springs online – stream the new Andy Samberg movie

Palm Springs was initially set for a cinema launch however then, effectively, you already know the story by now.

The time-loop comedy stars Andy Samberg from Brooklyn 9-9 and Cristin Milioti from How I Met Your Mom.

The movie premiered at the Sundance Movie Pageant earlier this 12 months and is now obtainable on SVoD for you to watch at house.

Palm Springs already broke a document for a Sundance movie pickup when Hulu and Neon purchased the rights for $17.5m – that beats The Beginning of a Nation again in 2016.

With all the time-loop confusion a la Groundhog Day its comprehensible whereas individuals are evaluating the two folms.

Nyles (Samberg) and bridemaid Sarah (Milioti) get caught in a vortex and are pressured to relive the wedding ceremony in Palm Springs over and over – it’s all very 2020. The movie additionally stars J.Ok Simmons and Peter Gallagher.

Right here’s how to watch Palm Springs online.

At a look

Title: Palm Springs

Run time: 1 hour 30 minutes

The place can I watch it? Hulu

How to watch Palm Springs in the US

Palm Springs is a Hulu unique and was launched on Friday, 10th July. In case you’re in the US you possibly can watch it now. In case you don’t have Hulu there are just a few plans obtainable from $5.99 a month. Hulu has a free one month trial.

There’s additionally the Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for $12.99 a month.

How to watch Palm Springs in the UK

Sorry! Palm Springs isn’t obtainable simply but in the UK, however when it’s we’ll let you already know.

What’s Palm Springs about?

The synopsis reads: Caught in a time loop, two wedding ceremony company develop a budding romance whereas residing the similar day over and over.

