How to Watch Peacock on Roku: NBCU Service Launches on Roku Sept. 21

Roku right this moment is launching Peacock, almost 10 weeks after the NBCUniversal streamer made its U.S. debut.

The provision of the Peacock app on Roku units and Roku-enabled TVs comes after NBCU and the platform firm buried the hatchet final Friday, in a broad deal that included renewing the deal to maintain NBC’s TV In every single place channels on Roku and the addition of NBC content material to the free Roku Channel.

Roku’s inventory was up 15% in noon buying and selling Monday on the decision of its standoff with NBCU over Peacock.

Roku had beforehand stated the technical integration of the Peacock channels would take a number of weeks. However evidently the work to get liftoff for Peacock, a minimum of initially, was much less advanced.

Peacock stays unavailable on Amazon’s Hearth TV, in addition to Samsung’s Sensible TVs, one other main over-the-top video platform.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts stated final week Peacock had netted 15 million consumer signups in its first two months of nationwide availability (however that’s not the identical factor as paying customers and even lively customers). NBCU is banking on its partnership with Roku, which has over 43 million lively consumer accounts and reaches households with an estimated 100 million individuals, to give Peacock a powerful new tailwind.

“We’re excited to deliver Peacock and its unequalled catalog to thousands and thousands of Individuals who get pleasure from leisure on their favourite Roku units,” stated Maggie McLean Suniewick, Peacock’s president, enterprise growth and partnerships. “Roku prospects are engaged streamers and we all know they’ll love entry to a variety of free and paid content material.”

Peacock — Comcast and NBCU’s huge foray into the streaming wars — is obtainable at no cost with advertisements, stocked with over 13,000 hours of NBC exhibits, sports activities, information, late-night TV and specials, authentic sequence and films, and content material licensed from third events. Viewers who pay $4.99 per thirty days additional can get Peacock Premium, which has a bigger number of greater than 20,000 hours programming; a $10 month-to-month tier supplies a no-ads model of the service.

The 2 firms reached détente after their standoff hit a boiling level — and NBCU had threatened to pull its channels from Roku this weekend over the dispute over Peacock.

“We’re happy that NBC agreed to a really constructive and mutually useful partnership to deliver Peacock to America’s No. 1 streaming platform,” Roku’s Tedd Cittadine, VP of content material acquisition, stated in a press release Monday. “We’re excited by the alternatives to combine NBC content material throughout the Roku Channel whereas we additionally work along with Peacock on the event of a big and significant promoting and advert tech partnership. This can be a nice end result for shoppers and we glance ahead to rising along with Peacock as they create their unbelievable content material to the Roku platform.”

Roku makes its cash on such content material partnerships, with its customary phrases asking for 20% of content material and subscription purchases and 30% of promoting stock on free channels. Phrases of the NBCU-Roku deal haven’t been disclosed.

Peacock initially launched in April in an early-access rollout for Comcast prospects. The cable large’s Xfinity X1 and Flex prospects (in addition to Cox Contour subscribers) have entry to Peacock Premium with advertisements for no additional cost and may get the ad-free tier for $5 per thirty days.