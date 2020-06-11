How to watch PlayStation 5 event in the UK tonight – what time to tune in

After months and months of rumours and hypothesis the PlayStation 5 event – and information – is lastly right here and guarantees to give us a have a look at the way forward for gaming.

Sony’s stay stream event begins at 9pm UK time (4pm ET/1pm PT) on Thursday, 11th June on YouTube and Twitch.

Up till now, the firm hasn’t revealed rather a lot about the new console, which is about to be launched later this yr in time for Christmas and prepared to compete with the Microsoft new Xbox Sequence X console.

Avid gamers have but to see what the console even seems to be like. Sony has launched the console’s specs revealing the enhancements on the PS4, which was launched six years in the past.

The hour-long event might change that, however whether or not we get to see the design or not, there’s positive to be information.

Sony has already mentioned the event will supply a primary have a look at the video games out there on the PlayStation 5 after it “launches this vacation”.

If the event follows the standard sample it is going to dedicate a little bit of time to design, after which extra time to the DualSense controller then maybe a few of the new video games popping out – at the least the launch titles.

Keep in mind Sony’s Sid Shuman has prompt you put on headphones for the event as there’s “some cool audio work in the present” which apparently is a lot better appreciated when you’ve gotten your headphones on.

When time does the PlayStation 5 event begin?

The primary PS5 event begins at 4pm ET/1pm PT – that’s 9pm UK time and it’ll final an hour.

The place can I watch the PlayStation 5 event?

The livestream is beneath, so you’ll be able to watch all of it on right here from 8pm. You can even watch alongside on Twitch.com/PlayStation and YouTube.com/PlayStation.

For those who’re on the lookout for one thing a bit extra cinematic then head to YouTube. Sony selected to broadcast the presentation in 1080p at 30fps – all the things it airs will assist 4k decision to showcase the PS5 at its finest. Test YouTube after as it might add the hello res model after.

Is the PS5 event a pre-record?

Thanks to the present pandemic the event is now not stay, however scheduled.

Why was the PlayStation 5 event delayed?

The event was postponed out of respect for the Black Lives Matter protests happening.

What can we already know?

The console specs have already been launched. The PS5 is backwards-compatible, there’s a 4K UHD blu-ray drive.

What PS5 video games have already been introduced?

A few of the video games coming to PlayStation 5 have already been introduced together with Murderer’s Creed: Valhalla, Fortnite and Future 2. Rumours additionally counsel information of a sequel to Horizon Zero Daybreak and a brand new Name of Obligation recreation. Count on extra recreation reveals at the event.