How to watch Pokemon Journeys in the UK

Pokemon has captured the hearts and minds of followers for decade, with a wild universe of characters sprawling throughout video video games, animated reveals and movies.

Many followers will fondly bear in mind getting up on a Saturday morning to stick Pokemon cartoons on the telly, as the mainline TV sequence is now pushing into its 23rd sequence, subtitled Journeys.

Iconic protagonist Ash Ketchum is again as soon as once more, this time alongside model new character Goh, who will be a part of him on an epic journey throughout all eight areas of the Pokemon world.

That journey will embody the Galar area, a brand new space launched in 2019’s Pokemon Sword and Defend, launched solely on the Nintendo Change.

Right here’s every thing you want to find out about Pokemon: Journeys.

When is Pokemon: Journeys’ launch date?

Pokemon: Journeys premieres on POP on Tuesday, 1st September 2020, obtainable on Freesat 603, Sky 616, and Virgin Media 736.

Followers in the UK have been keen to watch the newest episodes, as they premiered in Japan again in November 2019.

Is Pokemon: Journeys on Netflix?

Sadly for followers craving a binge watch, Pokemon: Journeys is just not obtainable to stream on Netflix in the UK.

Nevertheless, for our mates throughout the pond, the first 12 episodes of Pokemon: Journeys can be found to watch now on the US model of the streaming service, after debuting on 12th June.

There are a number of different Pokemon-related goodies on Netflix UK for followers on the lookout for a repair, together with previous seasons of the animated sequence Solar & Moon: Extremely Legends and Indigo League.

What’s Pokemon: Journeys about?

Pokemon: Journeys follows iconic coach Ash Ketchum and his new ally Goh, as they go on an journey throughout all eight areas of the present’s vibrant world – together with the lately launched Galar.

Serving to oversee their missions is one other new character, Professor Cerise, who runs his personal laboratory and has a mild-mannered daughter named Chloe.

Watch Pokemon: Journeys episode 1 on-line

Not like earlier seasons, Journeys opens with a prequel episode, which is accessible to watch in full now from the official Pokemon YouTube channel.

The particular chapter reveals the origins of Pokemon’s two most well-known characters, heading again to when Ash was solely a younger boy and when Pikachu was nonetheless only a Pichu!

You’ll be able to watch the episode under:

Is there a Pokemon: Journeys trailer?

Sure certainly. If that opening episode wasn’t sufficient for you, get a style at what else Journeys has in retailer from this sequence trailer, which reveals off the many Pokemon set to seem.

Pokemon: Journeys premieres in September in the UK. In the event you’re on the lookout for one thing else to watch, try our TV Information.