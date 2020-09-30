How to Watch Presidential Debate With Trump and Biden

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will maintain their first presidential debate tonight.

With 5 weeks till election day on Nov. 3, Trump and Biden will take the stage in Cleveland, Ohio, from 9-10:30 p.m. ET. The 2 candidates will focus on numerous points and matters of curiosity, such because the coronavirus pandemic and the Supreme Courtroom. The controversy will likely be moderated by Chris Wallace, anchor of “Fox Information Sunday,” and final roughly 90 minutes.

Viewers can tune in to watch the nominees via main networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, PBS, Fox Information, Univision, Telemundo, MSNBC, and C-SPAN. Among the networks additionally plan to stream the occasion on YouTube or on their web sites. NPR will even cowl the controversy.

Wallace revealed that the six matters to be targeted on are “The Trump and Biden Information,” “Race and Violence in our Cities,” “The Supreme Courtroom,” “The Economic system,” “COVID-19” and “The Integrity of the Election.”

Questions and solutions are doubtless to cowl the Black Lives Matter motion and protests, the choice to nominate a brand new Supreme Courtroom Justice after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying and extra. The controversy follows simply days after The New York Instances printed an investigative report into Trump’s tax returns, which might come up throughout the hour-and-a-half debate.

The New York Instances report revealed the president solely paid $750 in earnings taxes throughout his first 12 months in workplace and an accumulation of tons of of tens of millions of {dollars} in debt and losses filed to the IRS.

Later presidential debates will happen on Oct. 15 and Oct. 21. The vice-presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will likely be on Oct. 7.