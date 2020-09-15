When you’re a fan of Riverdale and Gossip Woman, chances are high that teen thriller Pretty Little Liars is already in your radar – and as luck would have it, the sequence is now obtainable to watch for UK-based viewers.

Impressed by the novel sequence of the similar title by Sara Shepard, the present runs for seven seasons, and made stars of its younger forged.

Right here’s all the pieces you want to learn about how to watch Pretty Little Liars in the UK.

How can I watch Pretty Little Liars in the UK?

All seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars can be found to buy and watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon provides a 30-day free trial which suggests you may watch hit reveals reminiscent of The Boys and El Presidente in addition to Pretty Little Liars.

Afterwards, a subscription prices £7.99 a month and provides free subsequent day supply on 1000’s of things in addition to the Amazon Prime Video library.

Pretty Little Liars forged

The present focuses on a gaggle of highschool mates whose ‘chief’ goes lacking, with a central ensemble forged that includes Lucy Hale as Aria Montgomery, Troian Bellisario as Spencer Hastings, Ashley Benson as Hanna Marin, and Shay Mitchell as Emily Fields.

The clique struggles in the wake of their buddy Alison’s disappearance, earlier than they start receiving blackmail from a shadowy on-line determine referred to as “A”. Initially believing that “A” in their lacking buddy, when Alison’s physique is discovered, all bets are off relating to their blackmailer’s identification.

