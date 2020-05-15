How to Watch Prince and the Revolution’s ‘Stay 1985’ Concert – Variety

Beginning Thursday evening, the Prince Property, in partnership with YouTube, will host a three-day streaming occasion of “Prince and the Revolution: Stay,” the legendary live performance filmed towards the finish of the “Purple Rain” tour in Syracuse, NY on March 30, 1985.

The present shall be out there on Prince’s official YouTube Channel for 3 days solely, starting on Thursday, Might 14 and persevering with by 11:59pm on Sunday, Might 17.

To have fun the streaming launch of Prince and the Revolution: Stay, The Prince Property and YouTube will host a watch social gathering on Thursday, Might 14, at Eight p.m. ET. An hour earlier than the watch social gathering, at 7 p.m. ET, followers could have the alternative to take part in a particular pre-stream Q&A with Revolution drummer Bobby Z., moderated by Andrea Swensson of Minnesota Public Radio’s 89.Three The Present — and he’ll be joined later by the different members of the group, who will all watch the present collectively.

WATCH THE PRE-SHOW HERE from 7 p.m. ET, Might 14, 2020

WATCH THE CONCERT HERE from Eight p.m. ET, Might 14, 2020

In collaboration with YouTube and Google, the streaming occasion will run in assist of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Well being Group (powered by UN Basis and Swiss Philanthropy Basis). Any viewer donations will embrace an identical part from Google (Google.org will match $2 for each $1 up to $5M). Full particulars right here.

The live performance, which was initially launched as a VHS video and was lengthy out of print earlier than being reissued as a part of the “Purple Rain” deluxe version in 2017, is loaded with hits like “Let’s Go Loopy,” “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die Four U,” “Purple Rain,” “1999” and “Little Purple Corvette” in addition to rarities like “Possessed” and “How Come U Don’t Name Me Anymore.” (Full tracklist beneath.)

An audio album from the live performance may also be launched to streaming providers Friday, Might 15.

Full Tracklist