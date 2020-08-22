It’s August, which suggests we’re welly-deep into competition season and whereas summer time 2020 has been arguably the worst time for stay music, that doesn’t imply the present can’t go on!

Like many festivals due to happen this month, Reading and Leeds Festival was pressured to cancel its 2020 occasions for the primary time in 65 years due to COVID-19, nonetheless the BBC has swept in to save the day by dedicating numerous channels to the enduring British music celebration.

From Billie Eilish to Biffy Clyro, BBC channels can be airing a number of the most memorable units from Reading and Leeds all through the years for you to expertise with out leaving your lounge.

Right here’s every little thing you want to learn about Reading and Leeds Festival BBC Weekend.

How to watch Reading and Leeds Festival BBC Weekend

From Friday 28th August to Sunday 30th August, plenty of BBC channels and radio stations can be airing highlights and units from earlier years.

From BBC 4 and BBC iPlayer, to Radio 1, BBC Radio 1Xtra and BBC Radio 6 Music, you’ll find a way to get your Reading and Leeds fill throughout quite a lot of mediums subsequent weekend.

What’s the Reading and Leeds Festival BBC Weekend?

In absence of the Reading and Leeds festivals this yr, the BBC is stepping in to present music-lovers with a nostalgic look-back at a number of the occasion’s biggest units from the final 65 years.

BBC 4 can be showcasing highlights from Reading Festival 2019, that includes Foo Fighters, The 1975 and Put up Malone, on Saturday 29th August from midnight till 2am.

Whereas over on BBC iPlayer, a pop-up Reading and Leeds channel can be launching over the weekend. Followers of the competition can be in a position to stream a few of Reading and Leeds’ most iconic units all through the weekend from noon to midnight.

In addition to a number of the larger acts that took the primary stage in earlier years, like Kendrick Lamar, Crimson Sizzling Chili Peppers and Charli XCX, you’ll additionally discover a handpicked number of performances from the BBC Music Introducing Stage, which marked the musical starting for plenty of large names.

If you happen to’ll be close to a radio this weekend, plenty of the BBC’s stations can be revisiting the cultural mammoth that’s Reading and Leeds Festival.

On Saturday and Sunday, Dev and Jordan North can be internet hosting two specials that includes their favorite stay performances from the competition from 11am-3pm, whereas Dan P Carter and Jack Saunders are battling it out with their prime rock vs indie tracks on the Sunday, earlier than airing a particular present on the Financial institution Vacation Monday from 7pm-9pm.

BBC Radio 1 Xtra may even be airing Reading and Leeds-dedicated exhibits on Friday and Saturday, that includes the performances of AJ Tracey, J Hus and Wizkid, whereas BBC Radio 6 Music is airing a particular version of The BBC Introducing Mixtape.

Which performances can be airing?

Getty

Reading and Leeds has confirmed that the BBC weekend will function previous stay performances from the likes of The 1975, AJ Tracey, Anne Marie, Foo Fights and Radiohead.

Whereas there are extra acts to be introduced, yow will discover the present listing beneath:

The 1975 (2013, 2014, 2016, Headlined 2019)

AJ Tracey (2017, 2018, 2019)

Anne-Marie (2017)

Biffy Clyro (2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2010, Headlined 2013, 2016)

Billie Eilish (2019)

Charli XCX (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019)

Enter Shikari (2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2019)

Foo Fighters (1996, 1998, 2000, headlined 2002, headlined 2005, headlined 2012, headlined 2019)

Georgia (2019)

J Hus (2017, 2018)

The Libertines (2002, 2003, 2004, 2010, headlined 2015)

Muse (1999, 2000, 2002, headlined 2006, headlined 2011, headlined 2017)

Olivia Nelson (2019)

Pale Waves (2018, 2019)

Queens of the Stone Age (2000, 2001, 2005, 2008, 2010, headlined 2014, 2017)

Radiohead (1993, 1994, headlined 2009)

Crimson Sizzling Chili Peppers (1994, headlined 1999, headlined 2007, headlined 2016)

Sigrid (2017, 2018)

Stefflon Don (2017, 2019)

The Large Moon (2017)

Wizkid (2018)

Wolf Alice (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018)

Whilst you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight.