How to watch Rise of Skywalker online with free trial as it comes to Disney+ UK

In an finish of an period, an instalment of the Skywalker saga will hit residence leisure one final time.

Nevertheless, Rise of Skywalker launches in a way more thrilling time than its predecessors – not solely will we now have widespread digital releases, however new platform Disney+ is accessible to be used.

So is Rise of Skywalker accessible on Disney+ UK? And if not, how can I watch it?

When will Star Wars Rise of Skywalker be on Disney Plus UK?

Fairly fittingly, The Rise of Skywalker has arrived on Disney Plus UK – 4th Might 2020.

You’ll be able to enroll to a seven day free trial on Disney Plus or subscribe for £59.99 for a 12 months, or £5.99 a month. It is possible for you to to catch varied Pixar movies, Marvel movies and a lot extra.

The movie can be accessible to watch on Sky Cinema by way of Sky Retailer (with bonus content material) or NowTV.

The date has lengthy been related with Star Wars occasions and celebrations, thanks to the irresistible pun: “Might the 4th be with you!”

Rise of Skywalker was the one Star Wars film not accessible on the service at launch, which means that followers could have the entire saga at their fingertips from the primary week of Might.

The movie’s shock launch follows an identical early Disney Plus launch for the studio’s animated smash-hit, Frozen 2, within the USA.

What’s the digital launch date of Rise of Skywalker?

The Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker digital launch date within the UK was Monday 13th April.

The US digital launch date was moved ahead to 13th March, following the lead of a number of different early VOD releases.

Rise of Skywalker is offered now on DVD too.

The Pressure surrounds you… let it raise you. Get Star Wars: #TheRiseofSkywalker solely on Digital now: https://t.co/m6TQdmziiM pic.twitter.com/Jui4yDKr2I — Star Wars (@starwars) March 17, 2020

Nevertheless, there was no change to the UK digital launch date of Rise of Skywalker.

How to watch Rise of Skywalker online

Rise of Skywalker is at the moment accessible on Amazon and Sky Retailer. BT TV clients can even purchase the movie from the BT TV Movie Retailer.

It’s additionally accessible on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K now.

Star Wars Rise of Skywalker assessment

You’ll be able to learn our Rise of Skywalker assessment, through which we described the climactic Star Wars movie as “extra of a shrug than an air-punch”.

