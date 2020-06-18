How to watch Royal Ascot 2020 – TV channel, full schedule and start date

Royal Ascot 2020 continues to be going down regardless of the coronavirus pandemic, so we’re off to the races (albeit just about).

For the primary time in its 309-year historical past, the horse racing occasion goes forward with out a crowd of spectators within the stands, with all of the races being broadcasted for followers at residence.

If, like many Ascot lovers throughout the nation, you’re getting dressed up and celebrating the occasion from residence, RadioTimes.com has all the knowledge you want concerning race dates, time and even climate updates.

When does Royal Ascot 2020 start?

Royal Ascot runs from Tuesday 16th June till Saturday 20th June.

It’s going down behind closed doorways due to the COVID-19 pandemic and sees an expanded programme of 36 races over the course of the 5 days.

How to watch Royal Ascot 2020 on TV

Followers can tune in to watch all races on Sky Sports activities Racing, with full instances listed additional down the web page.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

ITV will present free-to-air protection from the second race of every day onwards.

How to dwell stream Royal Ascot on-line

You possibly can watch the Sky protection with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can also be accessible through BT Sport.

It’s also possible to dwell stream the free protection of the pageant through ITV Hub on a spread of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How many races will there be throughout Royal Ascot?

Royal Ascot 2020 will characteristic 36 races over 5 days. On the primary 4 days, seven races will happen, with eight taking place on the ultimate Saturday.

An additional six races have been added this 12 months, together with the Buckingham Palace Handicap, which was retired in 2015 after the Commonwealth Cup was launched.

The St James’s Palace Stakes and Coronation Stakes have been moved to the ultimate day, so as to maximise the time between these races and the 1,000 and 2,00Zero Guineas races at Newmarket.

Royal Ascot schedule

Day Three – Thursday 18th June

1:15pm – Golden Gates Handicap (10f, 3yo)

1:50pm – Wolferton Stakes (10f, Listed, 4yo+)

2:25pm – Jersey Stakes (7f, Group Three, 3yo)

3:00pm – Chesham Stakes (7f, Listed, 2yo)

3:35pm – Gold Cup (2 1/2m, Group One, 4yo+)

4:10pm – Britannia Handicap (1m, 3yo colts & geldings)

4:40pm – Sandringham Handicap (1m, 3yo, fillies)

Day 4 – Friday 19th June

1:15pm – Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap (5f, 3yo)

1:50pm – Albany Stakes (6f, Group Three, 2yo fillies)

2:25pm – Norfolk Stakes (5f, Group Two, 2yo)

3:00pm – Hardwicke Stakes (1 1/2m, Group Two, 4yo+)

3:35pm – Commonwealth Cup (6f, Group One, 3yo colts & fillies)

4:10pm – Queen’s Vase (1 3/4m, Group Two, 3yo)

4:40pm – Duke of Edinburgh Handicap (1 1/2m, 3yo+)

Day 5 – Saturday 20th June

12:40pm – Silver Wokingham Handicap (6f, 3yo+)

1:15pm – Queen Mary Stakes (5f, Group Two, 2yo fillies)

1:50pm – Coronation Stakes (1m, Group One, 3yo fillies)

2:25pm – Coventry Stakes (6f, Group Two, 2yo)

3:00pm – St James’s Palace Stakes (1m, Group One, 3yo colts)

3:35pm – Diamond Jubilee Stakes (6f, Group One, 4yo+)

4:10pm – Wokingham Handicap (6f, 3yo+)

4:40pm – Queen Alexandra Stakes (2 3/4m, Situations, 4yo+)

What occurred on Day 1 of Ascot 2020?

Ascot 2020 kicked off on Tuesday 16th June, with seven races going down and 95 horses competing in complete. The next races passed off:

1:15pm – Buckingham Palace Handicap – (1st) 15. Motakhayyel, (2nd) 19. Jack’s Level, (third) 16. Mutamaasik.

1:50pm – Queen Anne Stakes (1m, Group One, 4yo+) – (1st) 3. Circus Most, (2nd) 16. Terebellum, (third) 7. Marie’s Diamond.

2:25pm – Ribblesdale Stakes (1 1/2m, Group Two, 3yo fillies – (1st) 5. Frankly Darling, (2nd) 4. Ennistymon, (third) 9. Ardour.

3:00pm – King Edward VII Stakes (1 1/2m, Group Two, 3yo colts & geldings) – (1st) 5. Pyledriver, (2nd) 1. Arthur’s Kingdom, (third) 3. Mohican Heights.

3:35pm – King’s Stand Stakes (5f, Group One, 3yo+) – (1st) 1. Battaash, (2nd) 2. Equilateral, (third) 11. Liberty Seashore.

4:10pm – Duke of Cambridge Stakes (1m, Group Two, 4yo+ fillies and mares) – (1st) 8. Nazeef, (2nd) 2. Agincourt, (third) 10. Queen Energy.

4:40pm – Ascot Stakes Handicap (2 1/2m, 4yo+) – (1st) 14. Coeur De Lion, (2nd) 1. Verdana Blue, (third) 2. Summer time Moon.

What occurred on Day 2 of Ascot?

One other seven races passed off on Wednesday 17th June, with 111 horses competing all through the day. Listed here are the outcomes of Ascot 2020 Day 2:

1:15pm – Silver Royal Hunt Cup Handicap (1m, 3yo+) – (1st) 1. Sir Busker, (2nd) 14. Salayel, (third) 18. Different Truth.

1:50pm – Hampton Courtroom Stakes (10f, Group Three, 3yo) – (1st) 8. Russian Emperor, (2nd) 3. First Receiver, (third) 1. Berlin Tango.

2:25pm – King George V Handicap (1 1/2m, 3yo) – (1st) 7. Hukum, (2nd) 13. Kipps, (third) 5. Subjectivist.

3:00pm – Prince of Wales’s Stakes (10f, Group One, 4yo+) – (1st) 6. Lord North, (2nd) 1. Addeybb, (third) 3. Barney Roy.

3:35pm – Royal Hunt Cup Handicap (1m, 3yo+) – (1st) 16. Darkish Imaginative and prescient, (2nd) 22. Montatham, (third) 12. Pogo.

4:10pm – Windsor Citadel Stakes (5f, Listed, 2yo) – (1st) 14. Tactical, (2nd) 18. Yazaman, (third) 9. Muker.

4:40pm – Copper Horse Handicap (1 3/4m, 4yo+) – (1st) 10. Fujaira Prince, (2nd) 16. Selino, (third) 15. Almania.

What is going to the climate be like throughout Royal Ascot?

When you’re planning to carry the Royal Enclosure to your again backyard, you may want to spend money on some form of outside cowl – the climate isn’t trying nice.

On Tuesday, there’s a excessive probability gentle rain showers and a mild breeze within the afternoons, whereas on Wednesday and Thursday, thundery showers and gentle winds are anticipated all day.

On Friday, there’s a small probability of rain and a mild breeze, however on Saturday, the climate is anticipated to decide up, with sunny intervals.

Will spectators be allowed at Royal Ascot?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ascot Racecourse just isn’t open to the general public sadly. Nevertheless, the occasion can be broadcasted on Sky Sports activities Racing and ITV so racing followers can be in a position to throw on their glad rags and tune in from residence.

How a lot prize cash is up for grabs?

The prize cash on supply for competing jockeys is £3.68 million – half of the report £7.Three million at stake final summer time. Presumably the prize fund has shrunk due to COVID-19.

When you’re searching for extra to watch, take a look at our TV information.