How to watch Royal Ascot 2020 – TV channel, full schedule and start date

Though coronavirus has cancelled occasions throughout the globe, Royal Ascot goes forward this yr – simply and not using a crowd of spectators.

For the primary time throughout her reign, the Queen will probably be lacking the 309-year-old occasion, however not to concern – all races are being broadcasted for followers at house.

RadioTimes.com will probably be bringing you every thing you want to learn about Royal Ascot 2020, together with dates, occasions, TV data and even climate forecasts for the very first Ascot from house!

When does Royal Ascot 2020 start?

Royal Ascot runs from Tuesday 16th June till Saturday 20th June.

It’s happening behind closed doorways due to the COVID-19 pandemic and sees an expanded programme of 36 races over the course of the 5 days.

How to watch Royal Ascot 2020 on TV

Followers can tune in to watch all races on Sky Sports activities Racing, with full occasions listed additional down the web page.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

ITV will present free-to-air protection from the second race of every day onwards.

How to stay stream Royal Ascot on-line

You possibly can watch the Sky protection with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can also be out there by way of BT Sport.

It’s also possible to stay stream the free protection of the pageant by way of ITV Hub on a spread of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How many races will there be throughout Royal Ascot?

Royal Ascot 2020 will characteristic 36 races over 5 days. From Tuesday till Friday, there are seven races every day and then eight on the ultimate Saturday.

An additional six races have been added this yr, together with the Buckingham Palace Handicap, which was retired in 2015 after the Commonwealth Cup was launched.

The St James’s Palace Stakes and Coronation Stakes have been moved to the ultimate day, so as to maximise the time between these races and the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas races at Newmarket.

Royal Ascot schedule

Day One – Tuesday 16th June

1:15pm – Buckingham Palace Handicap (7f, 3yo+)

1:50pm – Queen Anne Stakes (1m, Group One, 4yo+)

2:25pm – Ribblesdale Stakes (1 1/2m, Group Two, 3yo fillies)

3:00pm – King Edward VII Stakes (1 1/2m, Group Two, 3yo colts & geldings)

3:35pm – King’s Stand Stakes (5f, Group One, 3yo+)

4:10pm – Duke of Cambridge Stakes (1m, Group Two, 4yo+ fillies and mares)

4:40pm – Ascot Stakes Handicap (2 1/2m, 4yo+)

Day Two – Wednesday 17th June

1:15pm – Silver Royal Hunt Cup Handicap (1m, 3yo+)

1:50pm – Hampton Court docket Stakes (10f, Group Three, 3yo)

2:25pm – King George V Handicap (1 1/2m, 3yo)

3:00pm – Prince of Wales’s Stakes (10f, Group One, 4yo+)

3:35pm – Royal Hunt Cup Handicap (1m, 3yo+)

4:10pm – Windsor Citadel Stakes (5f, Listed, 2yo)

4:40pm – Copper Horse Handicap (1 3/4m, 4yo+)

Day Three – Thursday 18th June

1:15pm – Golden Gates Handicap (10f, 3yo)

1:50pm – Wolferton Stakes (10f, Listed, 4yo+)

2:25pm – Jersey Stakes (7f, Group Three, 3yo)

3:00pm – Chesham Stakes (7f, Listed, 2yo)

3:35pm – Gold Cup (2 1/2m, Group One, 4yo+)

4:10pm – Britannia Handicap (1m, 3yo colts & geldings)

4:40pm – Sandringham Handicap (1m, 3yo, fillies)

Day 4 – Friday 19th June

1:15pm – Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap (5f, 3yo)

1:50pm – Albany Stakes (6f, Group Three, 2yo fillies)

2:25pm – Norfolk Stakes (5f, Group Two, 2yo)

3:00pm – Hardwicke Stakes (1 1/2m, Group Two, 4yo+)

3:35pm – Commonwealth Cup (6f, Group One, 3yo colts & fillies)

4:10pm – Queen’s Vase (1 3/4m, Group Two, 3yo)

4:40pm – Duke of Edinburgh Handicap (1 1/2m, 3yo+)

Day 5 – Saturday 20th June

12:40pm – Silver Wokingham Handicap (6f, 3yo+)

1:15pm – Queen Mary Stakes (5f, Group Two, 2yo fillies)

1:50pm – Coronation Stakes (1m, Group One, 3yo fillies)

2:25pm – Coventry Stakes (6f, Group Two, 2yo)

3:00pm – St James’s Palace Stakes (1m, Group One, 3yo colts)

3:35pm – Diamond Jubilee Stakes (6f, Group One, 4yo+)

4:10pm – Wokingham Handicap (6f, 3yo+)

4:40pm – Queen Alexandra Stakes (2 3/4m, Situations, 4yo+)

What is going to the climate be like throughout Royal Ascot?

For those who’re planning to carry the Royal Enclosure to your again backyard, you may want to put money into some type of out of doors cowl – the climate isn’t wanting nice.

On Tuesday, there’s a excessive likelihood mild rain showers and a delicate breeze within the afternoons, whereas on Wednesday and Thursday, thundery showers and mild winds are anticipated all day.

On Friday, there’s a small likelihood of rain and a delicate breeze, however on Saturday, the climate is anticipated to decide up, with sunny intervals.

Will spectators be allowed at Royal Ascot?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ascot Racecourse just isn’t open to the general public sadly. Nonetheless, the occasion will probably be broadcasted on Sky Sports activities Racing and ITV so racing followers will probably be in a position to throw on their glad rags and tune in from house.

How a lot prize cash is up for grabs?

The prize cash on provide for competing jockeys is £3.68 million – half of the document £7.Three million at stake final summer season. Presumably the prize fund has shrunk due to COVID-19.

