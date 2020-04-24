How to watch Rupaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race online anywhere

RuPaul is about to place a whole new spin on the drag race you perceive and love. Beginning this evening, April 24 on VH1, RuPaul’s Secret Well-known particular person Drag Race is about to premiere the first of a four-part spin-off sequence of the popular pageant show. Alternatively, this time, it is probably not merely any particular person struttin’ their stuff down the runway.

Celebrities from TV, tune, and additional may be making their drag debut, nonetheless you should have to watch to look who shows up. Each episode will perform three celebries current course of a drag transformation, mentored by way of a couple of of your favorite Drag Race alumni. As of now, handiest Nico Tortorella from Lifetime’s Younger has been launched as a customer superstar, with Bob The Drag Queen, Monét X Trade and Trixie Mattel set to be mentors proper by means of the first episode.

RuPaul’s Well-known particular person Drag Race: When & the place

This new spin-off mini-series airs on Friday nights, and might make its debut on April 24 at 9:30 p.m. Jap. The show airs on VH1 and might handiest be four episodes prolonged, so don’t cross over the danger to catch them live!

How one can watch RuPaul’s Well-known particular person Drag Race from anyplace

As of in the intervening time, this new RuPaul show will handiest air throughout the U.S. — nonetheless that doesn’t indicate you’ll have the option to’t observe in and watch it from anyplace. Fortunately, the utilization of a VPN makes it truly easy to swap your location practically, and can give you fast get entry to to the show. Whether or not or not you may be touring or live outdoor of the U.S., that’s what you want to have to perceive.

Listed below are some further decisions that are on sale in the intervening time.

Reside motion RuPaul’s Well-known particular person Drag Race throughout the U.S.

RuPaul’s Secret Well-known particular person Drag Race will air solely on VH1 throughout the U.S. You most likely have a cable subscription, you’ll have get entry to, nonetheless must you’ve already decrease the twine you’ll have the option to want to seek for a streaming platform which will get you acccess. Fortunately, there are a few of them that you simply’ll have the option to use to observe in and watch VH1, along with Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, and AT&T TV Now. Of these, we’d recommend Sling for the most efficient normal enjoy and lowest per 30 days value.

With out reference to which base Sling bundle you pick, it can be crucial to add the Lifestyle Additional bundle for an extra $15 per thirty days. With this integrated, your per 30 days value will handiest be $35 and also you’ll have the option to have get entry to to each Sling Blue or Orange channels (relying which you pick) as well as to Oxygen, Hallmark, and the Cooking Channel.

Watch the model new RuPaul’s Well-known particular person Drag Race live with a decreased subscription to Sling TV.

How one can watch RuPaul’s Well-known particular person Drag Race in the UK

As of now, there are usually not any confirmed networks set to air the model new sequence from RuPaul. Earlier seasons have hit Netflix the day after airing throughout the U.S. so likelihood is you’ll want to keep a watch mounted there. If you do not want to cross over any of the movement live as a result of it happens, check out the details above for a means you’ll have the option to observe within the utilization of a VPN.

Flow into RuPaul’s Well-known particular person Drag Race in Canada

Fortunately, those north of the border might be succesful to observe in and watch Well-known particular person Drag Race on Fridays at 9:30 p.m. Pacific time on OutTV.

How one can watch older RuPaul’s Drag Race seasons

No longer your complete seasons are to be had to motion, nonetheless you’ll have the option to purchase them on iTunes and by way of YouTube throughout the U.S. The world over, the episodes are to be had on Netflix.

