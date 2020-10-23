How to watch Saturday Night Live in the UK | Company, air date

Is Adele set to launch a brand new album? That’s what many followers are speculating about, with the Hey singer set to entrance US comedy staple Saturday Night Live.

Twelve years since the British pop singer-songwriter appeared as a musical act on SNL, Adele is presenting the present and is ready to seem in a number of sketches.

Talking about her upcoming function, Adele beforehand mentioned on Instagram: “I’ve at all times wished to do it as a stand-alone second, in order that I might roll up my sleeves and absolutely throw myself into it, however the time has by no means been proper. But when there was ever a time for any of us to leap head first into the deep finish with our eyes closed and hope for the finest it’s 2020 proper?”

However UK viewers gained’t truly give you the chance to watch the present, proper? Mistaken. The forty sixth season of Saturday Night Live – additionally starring Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, and Aidy Bryant – can be out there to watch on Sky Comedy. Right here’s the whole lot you want to know.

How to watch Saturday Night Live in the UK

Saturday Night Live airs on Sunday evenings at 9pm on Sky Comedy, sooner or later after the US broadcast.

Who’s internet hosting SNL this week?

This week, (masked) pop celebrity Adele can be fronting Saturday Night Live. She’ll be showing alongside visitor musical star H.E.R.

What’s Saturday Night Live?

America’s most well-known sketch comedy collection, Saturday Night Live has fashioned the launchpad for a few of the nation’s most famous actors and presenters, from Seth Rogan and Jimmy Fallon, to Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, and Eddie Murphy.

The long-running present includes a common forged alongside a conveyor belt of movie star hosts and guest-stars, which in this upcoming season will embrace Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, and Alec Baldwin and Maya Rudolph reprising their roles as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, respectively.

Who’s in the SNL forged?

The SNL forged at the moment options the likes of Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson, and Kate McKinnon.

The present’s comedic expertise is usually divided into two tiers: the extra set up acts (often known as the repertory gamers) and the newer forged members (often known as featured gamers).

Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, Chris Rock, Andy Samberg, Maya Rudolph: all characteristic in the (very very lengthy) checklist of earlier Saturday Night Live forged members.

Saturday Night Live trailer

Forward of Adele’s look on the present, SNL dropped a sneak peek of the star in motion.

Host: Adele

Music: H.E.R.

You: Watching this Saturday pic.twitter.com/OThWWK7Msd — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 22, 2020

Saturday Night Live is coming to Sky Comedy and NOW TV. When you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or take a look at our information to new TV exhibits 2020 to discover out what’s airing this autumn and past.