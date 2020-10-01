America’s iconic Saturday sketch present Saturday Night Live is coming to the UK… on Sundays.

That’s proper, the comedy collection will neither be aired on Saturday nights, nor streamed reside – however irrespective of. We nonetheless get The Nice British Bake Off earlier in the week on this aspect of the pond.

Right here’s every part you want to learn about how to watch the forty sixth season of Saturday Night Live, starring Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, and Aidy Bryant.

How to watch Saturday Night Live in the UK

Saturday Night Live will air on Sunday evenings from 4th October 2020 on Sky Comedy, at some point after it’s proven in the US.

What’s Saturday Night Live?

America’s most well-known sketch comedy collection, Saturday Night Live has fashioned the launchpad for a few of the nation’s most famous actors and presenters, from Seth Rogan and Jimmy Fallon, to Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, and Eddie Murphy.

The long-running present incorporates a common forged alongside a conveyor belt of movie star hosts and guest-stars, which in this upcoming season will embrace Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, and Alec Baldwin and Maya Rudolph reprising their roles as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, respectively.

The primary episode will function host Chris Rock and musical visitor Megan Thee Stallion, and can see the forged return to the studio at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York Metropolis.

Saturday Night Live trailer

You possibly can watch the trailer for the forty sixth season of Saturday Night Live (beginning on Saturday third October in the US) right here.

Saturday Night Live is coming to Sky Comedy and NOW TV. When you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or try our information to new TV exhibits 2020 to discover out what’s airing this autumn and past.