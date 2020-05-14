How to watch Scoob! as film gets home release skipping the cinema

One other casualty of the pandemic, Warner Bros. is releasing Scoob! as video on demand, skipping its cinema release.

The film is the newest remake of the 1970s cartoon Scooby Doo, and the first film starring the lovable crime-fighting workforce to be produced for a cinema release since 2004.

Scooby (Frank Welker) will as soon as once more be fixing mysteries alongside child sleuths, Shaggy (Will Forte), Velma (Gina Rodriguez), Fred (Zac Efron), and Daphne (Amanda Seyfried).

The film can be obtainable on Friday, 15th Might prepared for you to watch in your front room from 7pm EST – that’s 12am UK time.

How to watch Scoob!

Scoob! is out in the US and Canda on Friday, 15th Might.

You may watch Scoob! in all the common locations, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play. Scoob! follows in the similar vein as the different early home leisure releases, like Trolls, as it’ll be obtainable for 48 hours to hire however solely in the US and Canada for $19.99, or you should buy it for $5 extra.

What’s Scoob! about?

The family-friendly film tells the story of Scooby Doo’s origins and the way he grew to become associates with Shaggy. You’ll additionally learn how they met the remainder of the workforce to change into Thriller Inc whereas fixing the crime of the legendary ghost canine Cerberus.

The official synopsis reads: “Scooby and the gang face their most difficult thriller ever: a plot to unleash the ghost canine Cerberus upon the world.

“As they race to cease this dogpocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has an epic future larger than anybody imagined.”

Scoob! forged

So who voices who? The all-star forged has loads of huge names.

Scooby is voiced by Frank Welker, Shaggy is voiced by Will Forte, Velma by Gina Rodriguez, Fred by Zac Efron, and Daphne by Amanda Seyfried.

Why is Scoob! skipping its cinema release?

Scoob! is only one of the many movies choosing a VOD release as a substitute of the cinema as the continued lockdown means we’re all caught at home and unable to go to the cinema proper now.

The film saved its release date, however due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is going to be made obtainable on-line by way of video on demand companies in an identical method to different early-release movies, together with household flick Trolls: World Tour.

“We all know followers are keen to see Scoob! and we’re delighted we are able to ship this feel-good film for households to get pleasure from whereas they’re home collectively. Whereas we’re all keen to have the ability to as soon as once more present our movies in theaters, we’re navigating new, unprecedented occasions which name for artistic pondering and adaptableness in how we distribute our content material,” Warner Bros chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff mentioned.

Scoob! cameos

You’ll additionally spot just a few different faces, like Simon Cowell, who shared a pic on Instagram exhibiting off his cameo. Ken Jeong can be starring…

Scoob! is launched on digital in the US on Friday, 15th Might – its UK release is but to be confirmed.