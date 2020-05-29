Serie A will return in June following the coronavirus shutdown with video games to be performed behind closed doorways, as with the majority of returning sports activities leagues.

The Premier League and La Liga have additionally introduced their return, whereas the Bundesliga has been operational for a number of weeks.

Juventus are prime of the Italian soccer tree following impressed type by Cristiano Ronaldo in the opening months of 2020, however the title race stays large open with Lazio unexpectedly in the hunt.

Simeone Inzaghi has masterminded a terrific season to date, with only one level separating them from prime spot with Inter behind in third and goal-crazy Atalanta in fourth.

Atalanta have scored 70 occasions in simply 25 Serie A video games to date this season, 20 greater than table-topping Juventus, which means that there’s a lot to look ahead to all through the league when it returns.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full information on how to watch Serie A on TV in the UK.

Watch Serie A on TV in the UK

You possibly can watch Serie A matches dwell on Premier Sports activities as soon as the league returns to motion.

Serie A fixtures can be unfold all through the week, like most different lockdown leagues, which means there’ll be loads of dwell motion to take pleasure in.

Reside stream Serie A on-line in the UK

Premier Participant might be considered on a bunch of gadgets, supplying you with full entry to Premier Sports activities 1, 2 and LaLigaTV.

For full particulars on how to get Premier Sports activities, try our information under.

How to get Premier Sports activities

Premier Sports activities boasts a variety of dwell sports activities, plus LaLigaTV is included in the bundle.

It prices £9.99 per thirty days or £120 annual for the Sky TV channel and on-line service.

Alternatively, it prices £11.99 per thirty days or £99 annual for the on-line streaming service alone.

Try the newest offers for Premier Sports activities