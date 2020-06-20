How to watch Serie A on TV in the UK – full fixtures

Serie A is again with a number of video games to be proven dwell in the UK throughout the coronavirus lockdown.
The Premier League fixtures and La Liga have additionally returned to motion, whereas the Bundesliga has been operational for a number of weeks and is definitely drawing to a detailed in the 2019/20 season.
Juventus are high of the Italian soccer tree following impressed kind by Cristiano Ronaldo in the opening months of 2020, however the title race stays vast open with Lazio unexpectedly in the hunt.
Simeone Inzaghi has masterminded a terrific season thus far, with only one level separating them from high spot with Inter behind in third and goal-crazy Atalanta in fourth.
Atalanta have scored 70 instances in simply 25 Serie A video games thus far this season, 20 greater than table-topping Juventus, which means that there’s lots to look ahead to all through the league when it returns.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full information on how to watch Serie A on TV in the UK.
What TV channel can I watch Serie A on in the UK?
You possibly can watch Serie A matches dwell on Premier Sports activities as soon as the league returns to motion.
Serie A fixtures will probably be unfold all through the week, like most different lockdown leagues, which means there’ll be loads of dwell motion to get pleasure from.
How to dwell stream Serie A on-line in the UK
Premier Participant might be considered on a number of units, supplying you with full entry to Premier Sports activities 1, 2 and LaLigaTV.
For full particulars on how to get Premier Sports activities, try our information beneath.
Serie A fixtures on TV
All UK instances
Saturday 20th June
Torino v Parma (6:30pm)
Verona v Cagliari (8:45pm)
Sunday 21st June
Atalanta v Sassuolo (6:30pm)
Inter Milan v Sampdoria (8:45pm)
Monday 22nd June
Fiorentina v Brescia (6:30pm)
Lecce v AC Milan (6:30pm)
Bologna v Juventus (8:45pm)
Tuesday 23rd June
Spal v Cagliari (6:30pm)
Verona v Napoli (6:30pm)
Genoa v Parma (8:45pm)
Torino v Udinese (8:45pm)
Wednesday 24th June
Inter Milan v Sassuolo (6:30pm)
Atalanta v Lazio (8:45pm)
Roma v Sampdoria (8:45pm)
Friday 26th June
Juventus v Lecce (8:45pm)
Saturday 27th June
Brescia v Genoa (4:15pm)
Cagliari v Torino (6:30pm)
Lazio v Fiorentina (8:45pm)
Sunday 28th June
AC Milan v Roma (4:15pm)
Napoli v Spal (6:30pm)
Sampdoria v Bologna (6:30pm)
Sassuolo v Verona (6:30pm)
Udinese v Atalanta (6:30pm)
Parma v Inter Milan (8:45pm)
Tuesday 30th June
Torino v Lazio (6:30pm)
Genoa v Juventus (8:45pm)
Wednesday 1st July
Bologna v Cagliari (6:30pm)
Inter Milan v Brescia (6:30pm)
Fiorentina v Sassuolo (8:45pm)
Lecce v Sampdoria (8:45pm)
Spal v AC Milan (8:45pm)
Verona v Parma (8:45pm)
Thursday 2nd July
Atalanta v Napoli (6:30pm)
Roma v Udinese (8:45pm)
Saturday 4th July
Juventus v Torino (4:15pm)
Sassuolo v Lecce (6:30pm)
Lazio v AC Milan (8:45pm)
Sunday fifth July
Inter Milan v Bologna (4:15pm)
Brescia v Verona (6:30pm)
Cagliari v Atalanta (6:30pm)
Parma v Fiorentina (6:30pm)
Sampdoria v Spal (6:30pm)
Udinese v Genoa (6:30pm)
Napoli v Roma (8:45pm)
How to get Premier Sports activities
Premier Sports activities boasts a variety of dwell sports activities, plus LaLigaTV is included in the bundle.
It prices £9.99 per 30 days or £120 annual for the Sky TV channel and on-line service.
Alternatively, it prices £11.99 per 30 days or £99 annual for the on-line streaming service alone.
Try the newest offers for Premier Sports activities
