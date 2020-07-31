Information broke yesterday (29th July) that the US model of Netflix was set to add a slew of iconic Black comedies in a bid to develop its Robust Black Lead strand.

As well as to exhibits akin to Moesha and Girlfriends, the streamer has additionally picked up widespread sitcom Sister, Sister, which initially aired between 1994 and 1999 – and plenty of UK followers have now been asking if there’s a means to watch the programme on this aspect of the Atlantic.

Learn on for the whole lot you want to learn about how to watch Sister, Sister in the UK.

Is Sister, Sister on Netflix UK?

Not at the second. It was not too long ago introduced that the collection can be returning to Netflix in the US from the starting of September, however there is no such thing as a phrase but on whether or not the sitcom may also be added to the streaming platform in the UK.

How to watch Sister, Sister in the UK

Sister, Sister isn’t at the moment out there on any UK streaming companies however that doesn’t imply there is no such thing as a means to watch the present for British followers.

You’ll be able to order the DVD or Blu-Ray boxset at Amazon, with all six collection and 119 episodes included in the set.

In the meantime episodes of the present are steadily proven on the digital channel Hint Vault which is out there on Sky Channel 365.

What’s Sister, Sister about?

The sitcom aired in the late ’90s and tells the story of two twins, Tia and Tamera who have been separated at beginning – with every being adopted by a distinct dad or mum.

The present follows the ladies after they meet whereas youngsters buying at a mall, with the two households transferring in collectively – though the two ladies quickly realise that though they appear the identical they’re additionally very totally different in a number of methods, and all kinds of shenanigans guarantee.

You’ll be able to order the Sister, Sister boxset from Amazon right here. If you happen to’re searching for extra to watch, take a look at our TV Information.