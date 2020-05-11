How to watch Space Jam featuring The Last Dance star Michael Jordan

The Last Dance has launched a complete new era to the worldwide phenomenon that’s Michael Jordan.

Not solely is Jordan the best participant to grace a basketball court docket, however he has gone on to turn into one of the crucial marketable athletes in historical past.

His Air Jordan shoe vary has surged in gross sales since The Last Dance aired, however we are able to’t speak about Jordan with out discussing his best affect on popular culture – Space Jam.

It’s ludicrous, it’s PR genius, it’s Jordan and Bugs Bunny teaming up to beat an opposing basketball staff of house goons – and it’s out there to watch on-line around the globe.

How to watch Space Jam in UK

Space Jam is accessible to watch on Netflix within the UK. Actually, it arrived on the streaming service the identical day as the primary episodes of The Last Dance. A coincidence, after all!

How to watch Space Jam in US

Sadly for US viewers, Space Jam shouldn’t be on Netflix. You possibly can hire the film from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube and Google Play Retailer for $3.99.

When is Space Jam 2 popping out?

Space Jam 2 is occurring below the title ‘Space Jame: A New Legacy’. The movie will function LeBron James in the principle position, with a bunch of NBA stars lined up for cameo appearances.

The movie is scheduled to be launched in July 2021, although it stays to be seen whether or not the coronavirus backlog may trigger any delays.

Will Michael Jordan seem in Space Jam 2?

It stays to be seen whether or not Jordan will seem within the sequel. It’s extremely unlikely there received’t be at the very least an apparent tip of the hat to MJ, however whether or not the unique essential man will really seem is anybody’s guess proper now.