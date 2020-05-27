How to watch SpaceX launch today

Today marks the primary time in virtually a decade that astronauts from america will probably be despatched into area – and the primary time ever {that a} non-public firm has teamed with NASA on an area mission.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has constructed a spacecraft which can ship Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the Worldwide Area Station – right here’s what you want to know concerning the launch…

How can I watch the SpaceX launch today?

The launch is being broadcast reside on NASA’s YouTube channel – with the spacecraft set to take off at 9:30pm.

What’s the objective of the mission?

NASA says that the aim of the mission, which has been referred to as Demo-2, is to take a look at the capabilities of SpaceX to safely take astronauts to and from the Worldwide Area Station – with Elon Musk’s firm hoping to finally get certification from NASA’s Industrial Crew Programme.

Who’re the astronauts?

Each males, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, are skilled NASA astronauts who’ve beforehand travelled to area – Behnken has spent 29 days in area whereas Hurley was on the ultimate flight of the area shuttle Atlantis in 2011 earlier than it was discontinued

Each males have separate roles – joint operations commander Behnken’s duties embody the docking and undocking of the capsule, whereas spacecraft commander Hurley is liable for the launch, touchdown and restoration of the car.

In case you’re on the lookout for extra to watch, try our TV information.