How to watch Stargate in order

From its comparatively humble beginnings as a modestly profitable ’90s movie, Stargate in the end grew to become an enormous franchise in its personal proper spanning a number of common tv reveals.

With hours of leisure to get caught into and a passionate fanbase that continues to be energetic to this present day, sci-fi followers might effectively discover their subsequent binge watch in this sprawling saga.

However the place to start? RadioTimes.com has damaged down the 2 best methods of getting hooked into Stargate, by following both the order of launch or the chronological timeline of the universe.

How to watch Stargate in launch order

Stargate kicked off in 1994, with the cult favorite sci-fi film of the identical title, starring display screen icons Kurt Russell (Quick & Livid) and James Spader (Avengers: Age of Ultron).

Just a few years later, the collection moved into the tv area with Stargate SG-1 which proved to be an enormous hit, working for nearly a decade and spawning greater than 200 episodes.

Atlantis got here on the air throughout the identical time, which causes some debate amongst followers over the right chronological order to watch the collection (see subsequent part), whereas Universe is the latest full-length Stargate collection.

The franchise did make a quick return in 2018 in the type of Stargate Origins, an internet present comprised of 10-minute instalments, which was later compiled right into a feature-length model.

Stargate (1994 movie) Stargate SG-1 Stargate: Infinity* Stargate: Atlantis Stargate: The Ark of Reality (2008 movie) Stargate: Continuum (2008 movie) Stargate: Universe Stargate Origins

*Stargate: Infinity was a short-lived animated collection that isn’t classed as official canon, however avid followers of the franchise should benefit from the tales it has to supply.

How to watch Stargate in chronological order

If you need to try Stargate in the chronological order, issues are a bit extra sophisticated – as is commonly the case with sprawling sci-fi sagas!

The unique movie nonetheless leads the pack as the final word introduction to the franchise, however afterwards, Stargate: Origins is the subsequent instalment in the chronology.

Set roughly 10 years after the movie, it explores the early years of fan favorite facet character Catherine Langford, however is certainly not an important watch – particularly given its usually damaging critiques.

As an alternative, it’s possible you’ll want to leap straight into the beloved tv collection, Stargate: SG-1, however ensure to hit the brakes whenever you attain the tip of season seven.

Now right here’s the place it will get sophisticated. Seasons eight to ten of Stargate: SG-1 and the primary three seasons of Stargate: Atlantis have been on TV on the identical time, which has brought about some confusion over the “right” order to watch them in.

Some followers go for alternating between SG-1 and Atlantis episodes in the identical approach they aired on tv, as this enables you to view each reference and crossover in context.

However after all, this isn’t notably handy and a few followers would argue it isn’t crucial both, with an alternate suggestion being to swap reveals after ending a season (i.e. season eight of SG-1, adopted by season one among Atlantis, after which again to SG-1 for season 9, and so on).

Function-length Stargate outings The Ark of Reality and Continuum supply a pleasant interlude in any case that juggling, primarily wrapping up the SG-1 period.

Then, you may dive into the ultimate two seasons of Atlantis and transfer on to the short-lived follow-up collection Stargate: Universe, which ran for 2 seasons starring Robert Carlyle (COBRA). The present was finally concluded in the type of a comic book ebook.

Stargate (1994 movie) Stargate Origins Stargate: SG-1 (Seasons 1-7) Stargate: SG-1 (Seasons 8-10) and Stargate: Atlantis (Seasons 1-3) Stargate: The Ark of Reality Stargate: Continuum Stargate: Atlantis (Seasons 4-5) Stargate: Universe

