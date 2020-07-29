How to watch Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, new documentary about disgraced financier

Lifetime are releasing a new documentary on American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Following within the footsteps of “Surviving R. Kelly” and “Surviving R. Kelly II: The Reckoning”, Surviving Jeffrey Epstein investigates the costs of sexually abusing younger women in opposition to the New York financier, and options firsthand accounts and insights from those that have frolicked with him.

So when is it out? And who will function within the documentary? Right here’s all the things you want to know about the upcoming movie.

When is Surviving Jeffrey Epstein on?

The 2-part documentary will air on Lifetime on August ninth and 10th at 9pm, precisely one 12 months after Epstein was discovered lifeless in his Manhattan jail cell.

You’ll find Lifetime on Sky 187, Virgin Media 208 (+1 on 225), BT TV 329 and Speak Speak 329.

What’s the documentary about?

Surviving Epstein investigates the costs of the sexual abuse of ladies in opposition to Epstein.

Epstein was first arrested in 2008 in Palm Seaside, the place federal officers recognized 36 women, some as younger as 14, whom he had allegedly abused.

He served in jail once more in July 2019, with federal prices for the intercourse trafficking of minors in Florida and New York.

Epstein requested to be launched on bond, however the court docket denied the request.

Lifetime

He died in his jail cell on Aug. 20, 2019, together with his demise dominated a suicide, and a choose dismissed all felony prices on August 29, 2019.

The new challenge is a part of the community’s “Cease Violence In opposition to Ladies” initiative to empower girls.

Lifetime has partnered with nonprofit Rise to run a public service announcement in the course of the documentary’s run to encourage survivors to use their voice to assist set up a survivors’ invoice of rights of their states.

The community may also run a PSA from nonprofit RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest Nationwide Community) to present assets and a hotline for these in want.

Who will function in Surviving Jeffrey Epstein?

Lifetime

Very like the community’s Surviving R. Kelly, the documentary will function a number of in-depth interviews with girls who declare to have been trafficked by Epstein.

The four-hour particular will function journalist and TV presenter Christopher Mason.

“I’m completely anxious for Ghislaine’s security,” he lately advised The Submit. “I form of don’t consider he [Epstein] dedicated suicide… His demise appeared exceedingly handy for a lot of.”

“She, of all of these folks, knew who slept with whom, and who was assigned to whom,” he stated of Maxwell.

Is there a trailer?

There’s, and viewers should be warned it accommodates scenes of a delicate nature.

The one-minute trailer introduces eight survivors who’re the narrators of the movie. They converse of being abused by Epstein of their teenage years and converse up for the “1000’s of [sexual abuse] survivors”.

“Being abused by Jeffrey Epstein is life sentence,” an unnamed interviewee says within the trailer.

One other provides: “I used to be a human baton handed from one individual to one other. Ghislaine knew precisely how to pull you in,” as a 3rd girl feedback: “She advised me, ‘Simply do no matter he needs’.”

You possibly can watch the trailer under.

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein airs on Lifetime on ninth and 10th of August. Try what else is on with our TV Information.