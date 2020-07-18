How to watch Surviving Joe Exotic documentary

It looks like so way back {that a} locked down world watched on in disbelief because the wild feud between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin unfolded in Netflix sequence Tiger King.

Many followers at the moment are wanting to know extra in regards to the unusual issues that went on behind closed doorways at Joe’s zoo, which is precisely the topic of an all-new documentary on DStv referred to as Surviving Joe Exotic.

This time, former TV producer Rick Kirkham takes centre stage, having lived with Joe for a time frame to movie a actuality present, solely to discover himself uncovered to the zookeeper’s unpredictable behaviour.

Right here’s every part you want to find out about how to watch Surviving Joe Exotic.

How to watch Surviving Joe Exotic

Rick Kirkham’s Surviving Joe Exotic, often known as The Fact Behind Joe Exotic, aired on US tv community Investigation: Discovery and was later made accessible on subscription service DStv.

One other documentary titled Surviving Joe Exotic has additionally been produced by Animal Planet utilizing footage the broadcaster shot with the controversial man simply 4 months earlier than his arrest.

The particular is about to air on Saturday 25th July (trailer under), however sadly Animal Planet just isn’t at present working a community within the UK, so we’re at present awaiting phrase on the place it’ll turn out to be accessible.

How to watch DStv

DStv is a distinguished satellite tv for pc service in subsaharan Africa, serving 18.9 million subscribers unfold throughout over a dozen international locations.

The corporate has additionally launched a cell streaming possibility named DStv Now, permitting subscribers to watch their favorite programmes on the go.

Sadly, the service is simply accessible within the firm’s principal area, that means you have to be positioned in one of many following international locations to join: South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Angola, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Uganda, Mauritius, Mozambique, Malawi, Tanzania, Lesotho, Ethiopia, the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Swaziland and Botswana.

Who’s Tiger King Joe Exotic?

Joe Exotic, additionally recognized by his beginning title Joseph Maldonado Passage, is a former zoo keeper finest recognized for his surprising rivalry with animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Their feud ended along with his conviction on murder-for-hire and animal abuse fees, for which he’s at present serving a 22-year jail sentence.

Tiger King is out there to stream on Netflix.