How to watch Take That’s Meerkat Music concert live as Robbie Williams joins the band

Robbie Williams and Take Which might be reuniting as soon as once more for a concert, which can be streamed on-line throughout lockdown.

The efficiency reunites Williams together with his previous bandmates for a one-off efficiency for charity.

Williams, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will carry out collectively for the first time since 2018 – although the band gained’t all be collectively as earlier than. The band will carry out from their very own properties to abide by the Authorities’s lockdown measures.

“It is a world first for us,” the band stated in an announcement. “Reuniting with our previous good friend on-line for a one-off efficiency!

“It’s all the time nice getting again along with Robbie and we’re actually excited to be a part of this distinctive present that everybody can take pleasure in from house.

“We’re additionally delighted to be supporting Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation round this present, two charities very shut to our hearts,” they added.

Williams stated he was “actually trying ahead” to performing alongside his former bandmates once more, including: “It’s all the time a pleasure.

“If we will’t go to the stadium… we’ll deliver the stadium to us.”

Right here’s the whole lot you want to learn about Take That’s upcoming gig with Williams.

How to watch the Take That house concert

Take That and Robbie Williams will group up for the digital efficiency in the first Meerkat Music concert on Friday 29th Might at 8pm.

The occasion, hosted by Examine the Market, can be live-streamed through the CompareTheMeerkat YouTube web page and Fb Live.

The concert is free for everybody, bringing some much-needed lockdown cheer.

If we’re being technical this isn’t first time Williams has reunited together with his previous colleagues throughout the pandemic; he and Gary Barlow sang collectively from their properties performing Disgrace in lockdown too.

Barlow posted to his Instagram saying: “Sorry to have made you wait so lengthy for this one. Sure the dynamic duo return.

“Thanks @robbiewilliams for taking the time to be a part of this. Massive hugs (just about after all) #thecroonersessions.” What charity is the concert elevating funds for? The band is supporting a music remedy charity referred to as Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation, which helps concert crew staff with a aid fund. In an announcement, the band stated: “We’re additionally delighted to be supporting Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation round this present, two charities very shut to our hearts.” Take That Meerkat Music concert set listing The set listing in full 1. Biggest Day

2. Shine

3. Again For Good

4. The Flood

5. Pray

6. By no means Neglect Out there completely for comparethemarket.com prospects 7. All the pieces Adjustments

8. Rule The World

Why didn’t Jason Orange carry out?

Take That now contains of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald. The band first fashioned in 1989 with Robbie Williams and Jason Orange in the line-up.

Williams first left again in 1995 which then led to the band splitting the yr after. The group reunited in 2005 – main to three primary albums. Williams joined them once more in 2011 for the Course of album, however he left once more in 2012.

Williams joins the three-piece for the first time since Jason Orange stop the band again in 2014. At the time Orange merely stated: “There have been no fallings out, solely a choice on my half that I now not want to do that.”



He stated in an announcement: “I understand how a lot Mark, Gary and Howard take pleasure in writing and making music, and so they know that they’ve my full help and encouragement to proceed on with what’s to be one other chapter for the band.”

Williams, in the meantime, famously left the group again in 1995 however rejoined briefly in 2010 after years of feuding.

There isn’t a suggestion Orange can be becoming a member of in with the reunion concert this weekend.

