How to watch Take That’s Meerkat Music concert live tonight as Robbie Williams joins the band

Robbie Williams and Take That can reunite as soon as once more for a concert, which will likely be streamed on-line throughout lockdown.

The efficiency reunites Williams together with his outdated bandmates for a one-off efficiency for charity.

Williams, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will carry out collectively for the first time since 2018 – although the band gained’t all be collectively as earlier than. The band will carry out from their very own properties to abide by the Authorities’s lockdown measures.

“This can be a world first for us,” the band stated in a press release. “Reuniting with our outdated pal on-line for a one-off efficiency!

“It’s at all times nice getting again along with Robbie and we’re actually excited to be a part of this distinctive present that everybody can get pleasure from from dwelling.

“We’re additionally delighted to be supporting Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation round this present, two charities very shut to our hearts,” they added.

Williams stated he was “actually trying ahead” to performing alongside his former bandmates once more, including: “It’s at all times a pleasure.

“If we will’t go to the stadium… we’ll convey the stadium to us.”

Right here’s every thing you want to find out about Take That’s upcoming gig with Williams.

How are you able to watch the Take That concert?

Take That and Robbie Williams will staff up for the digital efficiency in the first Meerkat Music concert on Friday 29th Could at 8pm.

The occasion, hosted by Evaluate the Market, will likely be live-streamed by way of the CompareTheMeerkat YouTube web page and Fb Live.

The concert is free for everybody, bringing some much-needed lockdown cheer.

If we’re being technical this isn’t first time Williams has reunited together with his outdated colleagues throughout the pandemic; he and Gary Barlow sang collectively from their properties performing Disgrace in lockdown too.

Barlow posted to his Instagram saying: “Sorry to have made you wait so lengthy for this one. Sure the dynamic duo return.

“Thanks @robbiewilliams for taking the time to be a part of this. Massive hugs (nearly after all) #thecroonersessions.” What charity is the concert elevating funds for? The band is supporting a music remedy charity known as Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation, which helps concert crew staff with a aid fund. In a press release, the band stated: “We’re additionally delighted to be supporting Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation round this present, two charities very shut to our hearts.” Take That Meerkat Music concert set record The set record in full 1. Biggest Day

2. Shine

3. Again For Good

4. The Flood

5. Pray

6. By no means Overlook Accessible completely for comparethemarket.com prospects 7. All the pieces Modifications

8. Rule The World

Will Jason Orange carry out?

Take That now contains of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald. The band first shaped in 1989 with Robbie Williams and Jason Orange in the line-up.

Williams first left again in 1995 which then led to the band splitting the yr after. The group reunited in 2005 – main to three primary albums. Williams joined them once more in 2011 for the Course of album, however he left once more in 2012.

Williams joins the three-piece for the first time since Jason Orange give up the band again in 2014. At the time Orange merely stated: “There have been no fallings out, solely a call on my half that I now not want to do that.”



He stated in a press release: “I understand how a lot Mark, Gary and Howard get pleasure from writing and making music, and so they know that they’ve my full assist and encouragement to proceed on with what’s to be one other chapter for the band.”

Williams, in the meantime, famously left the group again in 1995 however rejoined quickly in 2010 after years of feuding.

There isn’t any suggestion Orange will likely be becoming a member of in with the reunion concert this weekend.

