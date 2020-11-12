How To Watch the 2020 Gotham Awards Nominations

The Impartial Filmmaker Challenge will announce nominations for the Gotham Awards on Thursday at 7:00 a.m. PT, dwell from Cipriani Wall Road.

The nominations might be introduced forward of the awards present’s Jan. 11 ceremony — the first present throughout the unprecedented 2021 awards season. This spherical of nominees will embody an inventory of eligible movies and tv exhibits with slated releases between Jan. 1, 2020 all the strategy to Feb. 28, 2021. The award present itself might be a hosted in a hybrid format to observe well being and security protocols introduced on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The IFP Gotham Awards have continued to be a staple in impartial movie and tv and we sit up for celebrating the thirtieth Anniversary and serving to to kick off this 12 months’s unconventional awards season,” mentioned Jeffrey Sharp, the govt director of IFP.

Sharp will announce this 12 months’s nominations for the upcoming present. The nominations might be hosted on Selection.com and all through Selection‘s social media platforms.

The occasion will happen in New York, the place winners chosen by a jury might be honored for his or her achievements in impartial tasks. Final 12 months’s present noticed the nominations of sequence and movies like “Marriage Story,” “Uncut Gems,” “Chernobyl,” “When They See Us” and “Pen15,” whereas actors like Adam Driver and Awkwafina have been additionally honored.

Tributes from the 2019 award present additionally included honors for Laura Dern, Ava DuVernay, Sam Rockwell, Glen Basner and Jason DaSilva.

The Gotham Awards are a part of IFP’s mission to encourage impartial storytelling, as are different applications like IFP Week and Filmmaker Journal. Extra particulars about the Gotham Awards might be launched nearer to the occasion’s date.