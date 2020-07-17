How to watch The Bachelor | Guide to forged, contestants and pilot Peter Weber

Should you’ve run out of relationship reveals to binge-watch due to the absence of Love Island this yr, then you definitely’re in luck – long-running US actuality collection The Bachelor is lastly arriving within the UK.

The relationship present, which started airing in 2002, follows a distinct single bachelor every season as he makes an attempt to discover a potential spouse from a pool of single girls. Every week, the bachelor should remove one of many candidates, with the finale culminating in a wedding proposal.

The Bachelor’s 24th season is due to land on hayu later this month (and you will get a free trial for hayu), so right here’s every little thing you want to find out about your new relationship obsession.

How to watch The Bachelor

The Bachelor season 24 can be obtainable to stream on hayu on Sunday.

hayu provides new customers a one-month free trial, after which the service prices £4.99 a month. Nevertheless, if you are going to buy a subscription by means of Amazon, it prices solely £3.99 per 30 days. You’ll be able to join right here.



When is The Bachelor launched?

The Bachelor season 24 will land on hayu on Sunday 19th July.

The collection initially aired within the US again in January, so make sure that to keep away from on-line spoilers when googling!

Is there a trailer for The Bachelor?

ABC launched a primary have a look at collection 24 in November 2019, by which we meet the season’s bachelor – 28-year-old airline pilot Peter Weber.

What’s The Bachelor?

The Bachelor is an American relationship present, by which a single bachelor should select who to marry from a pool of 33 single women over the course of 10 weeks in a luxurious Californian villa.

All through the collection, the person will take time to get to know every woman, eliminating a contestant each week till there are simply two potential companions left.

Each episode, the bachelor current a rose to every girl he needs to stay on the present, and those that don’t obtain a rose then should depart the villa.

Season 24 takes place in a Californian villa, whereas the ultimate third of episodes are filmed internationally, because the bachelor travels to Canada, England, New Zealand, Vietnam, Thailand and Korea to get to know the remaining singles even higher.

Who’s The Bachelor for season 24?



This season’s bachelor is 28-year-old Peter Weber, a Delta Air Traces pilot from Westlake Village, California. He appeared as a contestant on The Bachelorette final yr, putting third.

hayu Cross auto-renews at £3.99 a month till 1st September 2020, £4.99 afterwards until cancelled. From 1st September hayu Cross auto-renews at £4.99 a month until cancelled.

Season 24 of The Bachelor can be obtainable to stream on hayu from Sunday 19th July onwards.