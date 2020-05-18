How to watch the Chelsea Flower Show 2020 from home

Whereas the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically interrupted strange life, some occasions have discovered methods to go on, albeit in a really totally different format.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is continuing with a digital occasion this yr, permitting followers to admire the stunning designs and preparations they’d often see, however from the consolation of their very own home.

Listed here are a few of the points of interest followers can anticipate from this yr’s particular present in addition to the place to watch…

How to watch the digital Chelsea Flower Show 2020

Viewers can watch the digital Chelsea Flower Show on the RHS web site, beginning from Monday 18th Might for RHS members solely.

From Tuesday 19th Might till Saturday 23rd Might, the digital flower present will probably be open to each customer to the web site (together with non-members), with model new movies added to the occasion daily.

All through the week, the BBC will probably be airing highlights from earlier years of the Chelsea Flower Show on BBC One and BBC Two, offered by Sophie Raworth, Joe Swift, Nicki Chapman and Monty Don.

These will air at 3:45pm on BBC One and 8pm on BBC Two from Monday 18th to Friday 22nd Might, with one ultimate programme to be broadcast on Sunday 24th Might at 5:50pm.

Chelsea Flower Show 2020 schedule

The total schedule for the digital Chelsea Flower Show is offered on the RHS web site. We’ve picked out some highlights…

The motion kicks off from Monday, with unique movies for RHS members solely that includes the likes of Alan Titchmarsh and Monty Don.

On Tuesday, the occasion opens to all members of the public and highlights embody Chelsea gold medal-winning designer Sarah Eberle providing some inspirational ideas, whereas Charlotte Harris finds sturdy crops for city settings.

On Wednesday, there will probably be the alternative to discover gardens in rural Lincolnshire and Japan, thanks to BBC presenter Adam Frost and designer Ishihara Kazayuki respectively.

Thursday sees the Chelsea Pensioners be a part of the enjoyable, catching up with them as they have a tendency to the crops and greens on their allotment, whereas celeb florist Larry Walshe places collectively an association for a trendy desk setting.

Friday could have a gardening Q&A session with a workforce of advisers together with designer Chris Beardshaw, whereas Tom Massey could have some concepts for you to strive at home.

Lastly, Saturday is awards day at the digital flower present, the place your chosen winners will probably be introduced…

How to vote in the Chelsea Flower Show

Viewers will probably be in a position to vote in the digital Chelsea Flower Show on the RHS web site from Tuesday, with this yr’s awards being RHS Chelsea Plant of the Decade, RHS Chelsea Product of the 12 months and the BBC/RHS Folks’s Alternative Backyard of the Decade.

Why has the Chelsea Flower Show 2020 gone digital?

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show has been compelled to go digital this yr due to unprecedented occasions attributable to the coronavirus pandemic. It could be unsafe to maintain the occasion as standard due to strict social distancing measures which have been enforced throughout the UK.

It marks the first time that the RHS Chelsea Flower Show has been cancelled since the Second World Warfare.

What to anticipate from the Chelsea Flower Show 2020

Pointless to say, will probably be a really totally different Chelsea Flower Show to that which followers are used to, however the Royal Horticultural Society has made nice efforts to guarantee it stays an thrilling a part of the calendar.

The digital occasion will contain model new and unique movies and articles all through the week, some from prolific gardeners, designers and florists, offering useful recommendation and inspiration to use in your personal inexperienced areas.

