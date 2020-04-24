How to watch The Disney Family Singalong on Disney Plus – and full playlist

Disney+ subscribers can take part karaoke-style to their favorite movie tunes – alongside some starry friends and their households – throughout a brand-new one-hour tv particular.

Subscribers within the US, UK, New Zealand, Australia, Eire and Canada at the moment are in a position to watch The Disney Family Singalong, hosted by American TV persona Ryan Seacrest, and that includes songs from outdated classics like The Jungle E-book, to new favourites like Frozen.

The singalong concerned a variety of musical performances by a mixture of stars who sang their takes on traditional Disney hits.

Celeb friends embody Auliʻi Cravalho (the voice of Moana), Magnificence and the Beast’s Luke Evans, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé, Christina Aguilera, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Demi Lovato, and a Excessive College Musical solid efficiency.

Depraved star Kristin Chenoweth will lead a vocal warm-up initially of the particular, earlier than the present kicks off with a rendition of “A Dream Is A Want Your Coronary heart Makes”.

Should you're within the USA you may also get it on Hulu.

An “animated character” can even seem on-screen to assist information these viewers unfamiliar with the lyrics.

How can I watch The Disney Family Singalong?

Who starred in Disney Family Singalong?

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban and extra all sang for the Family Singalong.

There was additionally a vocal heat up with Kristin Chenoweth, and Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Julianne Hough and Uncle Jesse. Zac Efron popped up, although maybe not in the best way individuals hoped… and John Stamos made an look too.

The large occasion of the Singalong was a Excessive College Musical reunion tune – We’re All In This Collectively – however due to dodgy Wi-Fi Efron ducked out. Vanessa Hudges, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu and Raven Symone all joined in with TikTok stars.

Disney Family Singalong playlist

“A Dream Is A Want Your Coronary heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Massive City

“Be Our Visitor” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a particular look by Julianne Hough

“Can You Really feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colours of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Need to Construct a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Good friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Firm of Disney’s “Aladdin”

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I Gained’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

“It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“The Naked Requirements” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Below The Sea” – Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Received a Good friend In Me” – Josh Groban

“We’re All In This Collectively” with Kenny Ortega and the Excessive College Musical, Descendants, Excessive College Musical: The Musical: The Sequence, and Zombies stars. Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, KayCee Stroh, Raven Symone, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Renee, Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, TikTok Sensations; Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio, Chucky Klapow, Jared Murillo, Ro Malaga, Britt Stewart, Kim Klapow and Bayli Baker Thompson.

