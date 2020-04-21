How to watch The Disney Family Singalong on Disney Plus

Disney+ subscribers can take part karaoke-style to their favorite movie tunes – alongside some starry visitors and their households – throughout a brand-new one-hour tv particular.

Subscribers within the US, UK, New Zealand, Australia, Eire and Canada at the moment are in a position to watch The Disney Family Singalong, hosted by American TV persona Ryan Seacrest, and that includes songs from outdated classics like The Jungle E book, to new favourites like Frozen.

Superstar visitors will embrace Auliʻi Cravalho (the voice of Moana), Magnificence and the Beast’s Luke Evans, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé, Christina Aguilera, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Demi Lovato, and a Excessive Faculty Musical solid efficiency.

Depraved star Kristin Chenoweth will lead a vocal warm-up initially of the particular, earlier than the present kicks off with a rendition of “A Dream Is A Want Your Coronary heart Makes”.

An “animated character” will even seem on-screen to assist information these viewers unfamiliar with the lyrics.

How can I watch The Disney Family Singalong?

Disney+ subscribers within the US, UK, New Zealand, Australia, Eire and Canada can watch the episode NOW on their accounts.

For different feel-good household favourites and new releases similar to The Mandalorian, you possibly can enroll to Disney Plus or a seven day free trial.