Though Whovians worldwide could also be in the midst of a terrific Doctor Who drought – the BBC sci-fi collection not anticipated to return till late 2020/early 2021 – followers nonetheless have some main occasions to look ahead to. The most important at the second: the Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious panel at [email protected] 2020.

As you may need guessed, this can be no traditional Comedian-Con panel, with the San Diego competition being hosted on-line due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though which means that followers gained’t give you the option to congregate in cosplay, a lot extra can be in a position to view the e-event.

The panel will delve into the BBC’s multi-platform Time Lord Victorious Doctor Who story, set to be informed throughout 12 weeks in comics, novels, audio, vinyl and digital mediums.

However how precisely are you able to attend the [email protected] panel? And when? Right here’s every little thing you want to find out about the Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious panel

When is the Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious panel at [email protected]?

The Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious panel at [email protected] is on Saturday 15th July 2020 at 2pm native time (10pm in the UK).

How to watch the Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious panel at [email protected]

Like all [email protected] panels, Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious can be streamed stay on the occasion’s official YouTube channel. It’s anticipated to be uploaded in the similar place afterward.

A hyperlink to the precise video can be out there nearer to the time.

Who will seem on the Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious panel at [email protected]?



Andrew Sumner (head of Titan Leisure, the publishers behind the undertaking) will be a part of author Jody Houser, artist Roberta Ingranata, colourist Enrica Eren Angiolini, editor Jake Devine, senior inventive editor David Leach and BBC producer James Goss to talk about the new comedian collection.

