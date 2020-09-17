The Emmy Awards – the so-called ‘Oscars of tv’ – will look a glance just a little totally different this yr post-pandemic, with the common glitz and glamour of the LA-based ceremony and crimson carpet relegated to a virtual-only occasion.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s iconic viral Emmys photograph can be a factor of the previous, as celebrities can be presenting, accepting – and celebrating – the awards from the consolation of their very own houses this autumn.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t imply that it gained’t be value tuning in to see how British and Irish expertise fare this yr, with the likes of Succession’s Brian Cox and Regular Individuals‘s Paul Mescal amongst the stars nominated.

Right here’s every part you want to learn about how to watch the Emmy Awards 2020.

What time are the Emmy Awards 2020 on TV?

This yr’s Emmy Awards can be broadcast on ABC on Sunday 20th September at eight pm E.T. for US-based viewers.

Whereas the present gained’t be broadcast internationally free of charge, UK viewers can watch through the Emmys web site, Fb web page, and YouTube channel.

Who’s internet hosting the Emmy Awards 2020?

The digital awards can be offered by chat present host Jimmy Kimmel, who has hosted the Emmys thrice in the previous.

It was beforehand revealed that the ceremony could be held just about in a leaked letter from Emmy execs to the presenting nominees, as revealed by Selection.

The letter reads, “As you’ve most likely guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th.

“This yr, it’s nonetheless going to be TV business’s largest night time out… however we’ll come to you!”

It continues: “We’re assembling a prime notch staff of technicians, producers and writers to work intently with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your staff, to guarantee that we are able to movie with you (and family members or whomever else you select to be with) at your property, or one other location of your alternative.

“We’re going to make you look fabulous – we’re exploring the reducing fringe of expertise to permit to use good cameras and lighting and look ahead to working with you to produce your distinctive ‘on-screen’ moments.”

Who’s nominated for an Emmy Award 2020?

Final yr’s Emmy Awards was dubbed by US press as a “British invasion” following various wins for home-grown expertise and exhibits, together with Fleabag, Killing Eve, Chernobyl, A Very English Scandal, and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

This yr a slate of British expertise have additionally acquired nods, together with Succession stars Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen and Harriet Walter; Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer; The Crown‘s Olivia Colman; and Westworld star Thandie Newton, as well as to Irish actor Paul Mescal for his function on Regular Individuals.

You may learn the full record of Emmy 2020 nominations right here.

Excellent Lead Actor in a Comedy Collection

Anthony Anderson (Blackish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky technique)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Excellent Lead Actress in a Comedy Collection

Christina Applegate (Lifeless to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvellous Mrs Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Lifeless to Me)

Katherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracey Ellis Ross (Blackish)

Excellent Selection Discuss Collection

The Every day Present with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Dwell

Final Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Present with Stephen Colbert

Excellent Lead Actor in a Drama Collection

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling Okay Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Present)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (POSE)

Jeremy Robust (Succession)

Excellent Lead Actress in a Drama Collection

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Present)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Excellent Competitors Programme

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

High Chef

The Voice

Excellent Lead Actor in a Restricted Collection or Film

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Unhealthy Training)

Paul Mescal (Regular Individuals)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This A lot is True)

Excellent Lead Actress in a Restricted Collection or Film

Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires In all places)

Excellent Restricted Collection

Little Fires In all places

Mrs America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Excellent Comedy Collection

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Lifeless To Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Methodology

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Excellent Drama Collection

Higher Name Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Story

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Issues

Succession

