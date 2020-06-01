How to watch the final Doctor Who watchalong: World Enough and Time and The Doctor Falls

Whovians have discovered an important supply of leisure in Doctor Who watchalongs throughout the coronavirus lockdown – however after 10 weeks the collection is coming to an finish this Saturday.

Doctor Who Journal editor Emily Cook dinner introduced on Twitter that the finale will see followers watch a double invoice of collection 10 episodes, World Enough and Time and The Doctor Falls – the two-parter which marked the finish of the tenth collection, starring Peter Capaldi as the twelfth Doctor.

As with earlier watchalong occasions, the finale will see an array of stars be a part of followers to tweet together with the episode – with author and former showrunner Steven Moffat, director Rachel Talalay, and stars Matt Lucas and Pearl Mackie all becoming a member of on this time spherical.

To affix in with the occasion, followers ought to click on play on World Enough and Time at 6pm on Saturday sixth June, and tweet together with the hashtag #BlackHolesAndRevelations.

Regardless of expressing disappointment with the indisputable fact that the lockdown watchalongs had been coming to an finish, most Who followers appear happy with the selection of finale.

One fan tweeted, “Good ending. Epic! Thanks a lot!” whereas one other added, “Can’t get sufficient of this episode. Laughed laborious, cried buckets!”

The watchalongs have confirmed very talked-about since they first started in the direction of the begin of lockdown, with quite a few large identify company tweeting together with a spread of widespread new Who episodes together with The Day of the Doctor and Vincent and the Doctor.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. In case you’re on the lookout for extra to watch, try our TV information.