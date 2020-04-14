How to watch the Fleabag play online

Phoebe Waller-Bridge turned a world sensation for her hit BBC comedy Fleabag, choosing up quite a few awards for her portrayal of the title character.

The tv sequence was based mostly on her one-woman play, which debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Competition in 2013 and had a restricted sell-out run final 12 months.

Fortunately, the play is now out there online for a restricted time just for a great trigger.

Waller-Bridge has made a recorded efficiency from London’s Soho Theatre out there online, in assist of a number of charities together with Nationwide Emergency Belief, NHS Charities Collectively and Performing for Others.

Right here’s how one can donate and watch the Fleabag play online…

How to watch Fleabag play online

Waller-Bridge has made the recorded model of the Fleabag stage manufacturing out there to watch from two web sites till 24th April 2020.

On the Soho Theatre On Demand web site, there are alternatives to hire the movie at a number of totally different value factors from £Four up to £250.

Alternatively, the efficiency is obtainable to hire on Amazon Prime Video for the flat price of £4.

All proceeds from funds on each web sites will go to charity, as Waller-Bridge herself defined on a video look on This Morning.

“It’s a one-woman present in partnership with the Nationwide Theatre and Soho Theatre and we’re elevating cash for coronavirus victims, and 30% will return into the theatre neighborhood,” she mentioned.

Talking of the affect of coronavirus on the theatre trade, the star added: “It’s unbelievable, I used to be speaking to some mates when all exhibits had been shut down and corporations out of the blue misplaced all their revenue and prospects.”